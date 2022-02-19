See Bob Saget’s last role before his death — as a chef in a rap video 

Bob Saget’s last acting role is as a chef in music video. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Bob Saget’s last acting role before his surprising death was unexpected.

The late comedian appeared in a music video for rapper Desiigner, shot just weeks before his death. The song is called Bakin’ and it stars Saget as a chef. Also appearing in the video is rapper Snoop Dogg.

DJ Whoo Kid, who produced the song, chose Bob to make the shoot “weird.”

The rap video (seen below) features Desiigner, DJ Whoo Kid and Slushii, and a cheerful Bob as the “Bakin” chef.

The video for the song was shot in December, a few weeks before Bob’s death. Bob wears a chef jacket that says “chef.” Bob looks at the bacon he just fried up and stands next to porn star Kendra Sunderland in the video.

In another shot, Bob holds stacks of cash as he looks at the camera.

The end of the video pays tribute to Bob and says, “Rest In Peace Bob Saget.”

DJ Whoo Kid told Rolling Stone, “We needed a chef for the video, and I remember thinking, ‘Who the f**k is gonna be the chef? Who can make it weird? Then immediately I thought, ‘Bob Saget!'”

But crewmembers did not think Saget would show up to the shoot. The rapper continued, “Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a Full House episode. When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.”

Bob Saget’s death was reported on January 9

Fans and co-workers reeled when Bob Saget was reported dead on January 9, 2022, by TMZ.

The death was surprising, as the actor was 65 years old and had no public health struggles. The Full House actor passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando after an appearance at a comedy show. He was found in his bed asleep, and no foul play was suspected.

Bob Saget’s surprising cause of death revealed

Authorities originally believed Bob Saget’s cause of death to be a heart attack or stroke. The toxicology report indicated no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Instead, the extensive autopsy lists blunt head trauma. His family announced, “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed away from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it, and went to sleep.”