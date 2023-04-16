Sarah Michelle Gellar shares adorable throwback as she is ‘extremely grateful’ for birthday love

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently celebrated her 46th birthday, and to show her appreciation for all the birthday love, she threw it all the way back with an adorable baby picture.

The seasoned actress was integral to some of the most successful movies and television shows throughout the late 90s and early 2000s.

Arguably, her best-known role was that of Buffy Summers in the mega-classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Gellar played the fierce character from 1997-2003.

Throughout her lengthy career, Gellar has made plenty of friends in the industry, and many of those pals couldn’t help but gush about their love for her.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Gellar shared some special messages she received from others in the industry as she celebrated another year of life.

Among the slew of loving messages, Gellar’s on-screen sister, Michelle Trachtenberg, shared her well wishes for Gellar. Other stars who shared birthday messages included Jason Behr and Lindsay Price.

After accepting the love, Gellar took a moment to share a post of her own and thank all of her friends, family, and fans for their birthday wishes.

Sarah Michelle Gellar expresses her gratitude after ringing in her 46th birthday

Taking to her Instagram account, Gellar shared the cutest throwback picture of herself as a young toddler of just two years old.

The grainy photo was a clear portrayal of the late 70s. From the comforter, Gellar was seated on to the brass bedframe and frilly window coverings.

Gellar smiled wide for the snap as her sweet brunette hair was swept out of her face and held in place by a little white hair clip. She also donned an adorable white, frilly top, and a gold bracelet could be seen around her tiny wrist.

In the post’s caption, Gellar admitted that at such a young age, she wouldn’t have been able to imagine all the love and support she’d receive from fans around the globe.

“If you would have told this two year old birthday girl that when she got older, millions of people from around the world would wish her a happy birthday, she would never have believed you (she also probably wouldn’t have understood as she’s only 2),” she joked. “But today that little girl feels all that love and is extremely grateful.”

Gellar partners with Lysol to spread awareness on building ‘healthy habits’

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, many families needed to adapt to online learning for their kids.

As a mom of two, this was also the case for Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Once the world began to slowly re-open to in-person learning, there were still plenty of adjustments that needed to be made — like doing your part to slow the spread of germs.

To help with the cause, Gellar partnered with Lysol to promote “healthy habits” and shared her secrets for keeping germs at bay.

In a post from September 2021, Gellar shared what she’s learned from having her children home more often.

“As schools around the country are opening their doors again to children, it’s more important than ever to drive home those healthy habits,” she shared with her 4.3 million followers. “My favorites – cough into your chicken wing, sing happy birthday twice while washing your hands and, if you’re a teacher or parent, Lysol Wipes #ad.”

Gellar continued explaining the promotion by Lysol, where portions of sales would go to providing disinfecting supplies to various schools.