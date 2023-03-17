Sarah Michelle Gellar has made an epic comeback.

After nearly a decade out of the spotlight, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star returned to acting for the Paramount+ series Wolf Pack.

She has come out to support her friends, walk red carpets, and step back into the world of camera fare.

Sarah Michelle proved she has what it takes to be one of the leading ladies in Lala Land, and her wardrobe is just the cherry on top of the cake.

The beautiful blonde recently shared a killer outfit and looked confident while posing for the camera.

Taking to Instagram, Sarah Michelle shared the photo and captioned it, “I am your Mother, you listen to me.” No doubt a reference to the lyrics from Meghan Trainor’s new song, Mother.

Sarah Michelle Gellar stuns in white minidress

Sarah Michelle Gellar wore the lacy white minidress for the red carpet season finale of Wolf Pack.

She donned the short number alongside her costars in another post as she gushed about the season-ending fight.

Underneath the lacy dress, her black undergarments were visible. The dress hit mid-thigh, highlighting her toned legs. Sarah Michelle paired the dress with black heels.

The dress was a head-turner, and Sarah Michelle stunned in it.

Sarah Michelle Gellar stays in shape

Staying healthy and exercising have been a part of Sarah Michelle Gellar’s lifestyle since she was a teenager. At the same time, she was notable as Kendall Hart on All My Children before moving on to the iconic role of Buffy Summers in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Exercising and eating healthy are essential to Sarah Michelle and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. While talking to Shape Magazine, she revealed that they are big “foodies” and even grow many vegetables at home.

Sarah Michelle also addressed how exercise is different for her now than it was in her Buffy days. She said, “I think it’s become more emotional. [Exercise] used to be, sort of, ‘I have to do this, this is my job, this is work.’ But I think there’s an emotional component too, which is, it’s what clears my mind.”

When she takes an hour to work out and clear her head, she can focus on the movements and be more intentional. It is less of a chore feeling this way, which helps to keep consistency.

Getting back into the swing of things and returning to her roots with Wolf Pack wasn’t difficult. Even though Sarah Michelle Gellar stepped away from acting, she cared for herself and remained healthy while raising her family.