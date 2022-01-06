Salma Hayek shows off perfect red mani-pedi to celebrate 20 million Instagram followers

Salma Hayek is in celebration mode. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Koffel

Salma Hayek has ten toes down (and ten fingers, too) when it comes to her fans and followers on Instagram.

The House of Gucci actress took to the social media site with a photo of her brand new, red mani-pedi in celebration of hitting 20 million followers on Instagram, making sure to show her gratitude for her growing popularity.

Though she doesn’t have one of the biggest Instagram followings (that honor still goes to Cristiano Ronaldo and then Kylie Jenner), Hayek has been incredibly active there lately and has amassed quite a few new followers in the new year.

She usually shares photos of herself looking incredible while posing in front of breathtaking backdrops, pictures with friends, and even shots from some of the famous films she’s starred in.

Salma Hayek shares her perfect red mani-pedi

In celebration of the huge milestone of 20 million followers, Salma Hayek shared the photo below, captioning it, “0+10 = 20 million !!!!!!!!!!! Thank you 🙏 you wonderful followers for getting us here. Love you 😘 Gracias maravillosos seguidores por hacernos llegar hasta aquí los quiero 😽 #grateful #20 #hands #feet.”

It shouldn’t be a surprise to Salma’s fans that she hit 20 million followers just as 2022 was beginning. After all, she starred in two of the biggest movies of 2021, with Marvel’s Eternals and House of Gucci starring alongside Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino.

The new year saw a huge uptick in Hayek’s following, with the iconic actress pulling in more than 331,000 new followers just in the first six days of 2022.

Fans have been loving Salma Hayek’s poolside pics

Salma Hayek is sexy in her own right, but lately, she’s been sharing some smoldering photos that have her fans in awe.

Some of her recent photo shares include Salma in a bold red dress, posing among a peaceful nature scene, and a poolside pic while wearing a cheetah print one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline.

The Eternals star seems to love flaunting her curves on social media, and her fans love it too, based on the 2.1 million likes (and counting) that the cheetah print swimsuit photo brought in.

While Hayek always dazzles in front of the camera, get ready for her to take a turn on the other side in 2022 as she is executive producer of the upcoming mini-series Santa Evita, which is based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Tomás Eloy Martínez about the life of Eva Peron.