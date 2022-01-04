Salma Hayek poses poolside in plunging cheetah print swimsuit to welcome first Monday of new year

Salma Hayek welcomes 2022 with some stunning swimsuit photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Salma Hayek gifted her fans a stunning photo in which she wore a cheetah-print one-piece swimsuit.

The 55-year-old celebrated the first Monday of 2022 with a cup of coffee as she relaxed poolside in a picturesque location.

The House of Gucci star showed off her incredible physique as she appeared make-up-free, rocking black sunglasses as she struck a pose for the camera.

The luxury Sanremo cheetah swimsuit by Melissa Odabash, which barely contains the actress’s ample assets, will set you back $255, and the Saint Laurent mica cat-eye frame acetate sunglasses retail for $380.

The mother of one shared the Instagram photo with her over 19 million followers.

“First #coffee of the first #monday of the first month of a brand new year. 😎💫,” Salma Hayek wrote in the caption of the viral photo.

The Mexican-American actress had a busy 2021, starring in four movies: Bliss, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Eternals, and House of Gucci.

She has maintained a strong work ethic since the early 90’s earning numerous award nominations along the way.

Salma Hayek regularly poses in swimwear

Last week, Salma welcomed the New Year in an equally stunning swimsuit photo shared with her Instagram followers.

“May this new year bring you the awareness of your own strength. Happy, healthy 2022 💪🏻💋🥳,” she wrote in the caption.

The stunning actress enjoys lounging in swimsuits when she is not shooting or promoting her movies.

To the delight of her fans, Salma shared a poolside snap in a black one-piece to celebrate the release of House of Gucci.

In the movie, she plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma, a self-proclaimed psychic who becomes the confidant to Patrizia Reggiani, played by singer and actress Lady Gaga.

“This is not my wardrobe for ‘House of Gucci’ but I highly recommend it anyway,” she captioned the post, sipping a cocktail as she took in some relaxation time.

Salma Hayek received a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In November last year, Hayek received an honor for her incredible acting career, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She celebrated with her billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 14.

Hayek paid tribute to her fans in her acceptance speech as she reflected on her career.

“If you ask yourself what gave me the courage to stay, I say it was you,” she said of her supporters, adding: “because although they didn’t know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins that are in the United States knew who I was. They understood that I came here with dreams like they did.”

She also encouraged her supporters to follow their dreams, continuing: “Find something to love, because the one thing that I stayed for was for the love of cinema,” she mused. “If you think you aren’t good at it like I did, make yourself good at it. It doesn’t have to be the movies. Be your best at everything you do.”