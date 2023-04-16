Salma Hayek named one of Time’s 100 most influential people

After over three decades in Hollywood, Salma Hayek says she’s “honoured” to be named one of Time’s Most Influential People.

To say Salma Hayek has earned her spot on the list is quite an understatement, as she’s worked intensely to build a reputation any Hollywood actor can be proud of.

In addition to her work as an actress, Salma is also a philanthropist who aims to make an impact on causes close to her heart.

And her reach spans international waters as she works with organizations overseas to do her part in making the world a better place.

Hot on the heels of her latest film, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, Salma has continued documenting her charitable endeavors on social media with her 23.5 million followers.

So, while her addition to the list is notable and more than worthy of its own social media post, it’s merely one more achievement to add to Salma’s resume.

Salma Hayek gushes with pride as she announces her place on Time’s 100 Most Influential People

Taking to her Instagram account, Salma shared a picture of herself in a stunning, fully-beaded top and full glam makeup.

And while her striking beauty is hard to miss, it was the thick red border around the shot with the words “TIME 100” scrawled across the top that really caught followers’ attention.

As many prepared themselves for, the post’s caption shared the exciting news as Salma expressed her gratitude at being included along with a long list of other notable personalities.

“I am so honoured to be amongst such remarkable company in the TIME’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world,” her caption read, in part.

Salma went on to thank her longtime friend Penelope Cruz who penned a touching tribute and for speaking so kindly about their longstanding friendship.

“You made me flash back to the beginning of our friendship and my career and I felt overwhelmed with gratitude towards my fans, friends & family who have supported me throughout the three decades of work,” she continued.

Salma talks about the importance of juicing in her journey to overall wellness

Salma has sustained a long career in the film industry, and much of that can be attributed to her dedication to wellness.

In addition to working out, Salma also includes juicing as part of her healthy lifestyle. After being introduced by mutual friends, Salma joined forces with Juice Generation founder and CEO Eric Helms, and they’ve launched two products together: Cooler Cleanse and Blend It Yourself.

While speaking to CNBC about their partnership, Salma admitted their inspiration was hugely driven by their desire to “reduce the way our modern lifestyle brings so much stress to our body.”

Although Salma is big on wellness, she doesn’t restrict herself from enjoying life’s many pleasures — like food.

In a relatable post from earlier this year, Salma shared a video clip of herself sporting a stunning and glittering gown that was unzipped at the back. She began the video with her back turned to the camera before twisting to show herself chowing down on something delicious.

“Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first,” she wrote in the post’s caption.