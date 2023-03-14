Actress Salma Hayek enjoyed all the Oscars festivities on Sunday, including the award show and an after-party.

Per usual, Salama brought her fashion A-game to all of the Oscars’ activities.

The Vanity Fair Oscars party hosted by Radhika Jones was no exception either.

Salma was a vision in a sequined dress that exuded disco vibes, a plunging neckline, and a high slit as she attended the high-profile event.

All eyes were on Salma at the party, but it wasn’t just because of her fashionista style.

The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star was captured munching on a burger while showing off her gorgeous rings and holding her silver purse under her other arm.

Salam Hayek takes time to eat at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Pic credit: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Even while eating, Salma looked gorgeous, which is no surprise considering she stunned all night.

Salma Hayek rocks the Oscars red carpet with her daughter Valentina

The sequin dress was an outfit change for Salam, who opted for a red ensemble to walk the red carpet at the 95th annual Academy Awards. Salma was a beauty in a long red sparkly dress that hugged her perfectly.

However, nothing completed Salma’s Oscars night or look like sharing the red carpet with her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. She shares the teenager with her husband of nearly 14 years François-Henri Pinault.

Salma used Instagram to share her red carpet style with her 23 million followers. The brunette beauty was walking down the red carpet in a video that panned to show Valentina, also stunning in red, walking in front of her mother.

Later, the actress had a moment at home to grab a quick bite before changing into her Vanity Fair dress in an Instagram versus reality type video.

Ironically in the footage, Salma’s dress looks more burnt orange than the fiery red it was on the Oscars red carpet.

At age 56, Salma Hayek has proved age is merely a number as she’s more gorgeous than ever. One reason is because of the beauty brand she created.

Salma Hayek co-founded Blend It Yourself

In 2017, Salma expanded her entrepreneurial portfolio by co-founding Blend It Yourself with Juice Generation founder Eric Helms. The company puts a twist on beauty products by sending customers all the smoothie ingredients that can be used as face masks.

Blend It Yourself is a subscription-based service with recipes filled with “superfruits and restorative greens.” The recipes are easy to follow, and customers must add liquid to the frozen ingredients, blend and drink.

Salam has been using all the recipes from her company for years and stands by this way of nourishing beauty.

“I’ve been using these recipes myself for years. Beauty is born when we nourish our bodies with ingredients found in nature,” Salma shared with Diversity Women Media.

Salma Hayek was one busy lady over the Oscars weekend. She was a fashionista at all the events she attended, even when chowing down on a burger.