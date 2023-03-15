Salma Hayek is no stranger to awards season.

The seasoned actress has graced many red carpets over the years, and the 95th annual Academy Awards were no exception. The Magic Mike’s Last Dance star made an appearance at this year’s award show, and she positively dazzled in her gown.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Salma went for a matching mother-daughter moment as she walked the carpet with her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Both mother and daughter were stunning in red gowns, and while her red carpet look was striking, it wasn’t the first time Salma recently stole the spotlight with a stellar ensemble.

Before the Oscars aired on Sunday, March 12, the Motion Picture & Television Fund, also known as the MPTF, hosted its Night Before event.

The event takes place just as its name explains — the night before the Oscars. It is held on the Fox lot and hosts numerous Hollywood A-listers, including actors, directors, and executives.

The 2023 event was the 21st annual fundraiser for the organization.

One of the many esteemed guests included Salma, who also happened to reconnect with a fellow actor for a joyful moment luckily captured on camera.

Salma Hayek reconnects with George Clooney at MPTF’s annual Night Before event

Originally shared by MPTF’s own Instagram account and later re-shared by Salma, the 56-year-old was photographed several times throughout the night, and she seemingly had a great time.

The first shot featured a look at Salma’s elegant outfit, makeup, and hair for the evening.

She opted for an ivory-colored, satin Yves Saint Laurent pant and robe-like top that featured a deep hood and matching satin belt around her narrow waist.

Salma’s signature raven hair was split by a middle part and braided into long strands that flowed down her chest and nearly brushed her hips.

Her makeup was full-glam with flawless skin, bold lashes, and bright red lipstick.

A couple clicks to the right found Salma laughing it up with fellow actor and pal George Clooney.

Though it remains unclear just what the two were laughing so hysterically about, it was clear they were enjoying each other’s company.

Other snaps from the evening showed Salma snuggling up next to Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and Pakistani education activist Malala Yousafzai.

Salma’s packed acting schedule plays a large part in her fitness plan

Salma absolutely rocked the red carpet for this year’s Oscars, and her YSL number for the Night Before event was also a complete knock-out. And while Salma’s natural beauty plays a large part in her stunning looks, it also helps that Salma manages to keep her body in incredible shape.

However, what many of her fans and followers might find surprising is that Salma isn’t a fan of the gym. In fact, she’s admitted that she doesn’t have much time to dedicate to the gym, so she’s had to get creative when it comes to her fitness.

Speaking to People in 2020, Salma opened up about how her busy schedule can make working out difficult.

“Some people have the discipline to exercise in the morning, and I didn’t develop that,” she admitted. “I don’t have time to exercise. I am working. I’ve had some 20-hour days.”

She further elaborated that she works with a trainer in London who showed her a secret to keeping her muscles engaged while conducting everyday tasks.

“It’s restorative yoga,” she explained. “…If you’re aware of your body, you’d be surprised by the effect it can have.”

Although Salma doesn’t love the idea of working in a serious sweat session, she does occasionally make time for more traditional exercises.

In a 2019 post to Instagram, Salma admitted that while she “hates working out,” she manages to make it more tolerable for herself by adding dance moves to her routine.

“I love dancing,” her caption read in part before being translated into Spanish.