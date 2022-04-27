Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina, 14, twin on the cover of Vogue Mexico 

Salma Hayek poses with daughter Valentina. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Salma Hayek and her beautiful daughter Valentina Hayek-Pinault graced the cover of Vogue Mexico.

To say that Valentina hit the genetic lottery is an understatement. Valentina’s mother is a gorgeous Mexican actress Salma Hayek while her father is the successful businessman Francois-Henri Pinault. The multi-cultural beauty has a Mexican mother and French father.

Salma and Valentina posed in black-and-white and full-color shots for the sophisticated fashion magazine.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina appear on the cover of Vogue Mexico

Salma Hayek appeared on the cover of her native Vogue Mexico with a special guest– her mini-me daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

The two beauties posed for the camera in various photos. They took turns and posed together in some of the pictures. The ladies also did separate shots, allowing the natural beauty of each to shine.

Salma wrote in the caption, “What a great early Mother’s Day present. Loving these beautiful photos by @nicobustos and this special moment with my Valentina. Thank you @voguemexico!”

Salma tagged the photographer Nico Bustos in the shots.

Pic credit: @salmahayek/Instagram

The post even got some supermodel love with Linda Evangelista commenting two heart emojis. As you may recall, Linda and Francois had a son, Augustin James Evangelista, one year before Valentina’s birth.

One commenter wrote, “I love this. Go Valentina.”

The mother/daughter duo lounge on the couch in one of the black-and-white shots. Valentina resembles her mother Salma in the pictures. Valentina spilled to Vogue that she speaks her parents’ native language with each, her statement translating to, “When we are with more people I like it because it is like a secret because nobody speaks Spanish, because with my dad I speak French.”

As W Magazine noted, Valentina doesn’t make many public appearances. She attended two fashion shows, including Balenciaga last month and Gucci’s Love Parade in November 2021.

Who is Salma’s husband and Valentina’s father Francois-Henri Pinault?

Salma Hayek is a big deal in Hollywood, but so is her billionaire husband.

Salma and Francois married in 2009, two years after they had Valentina. Although Valentina was Salma’s only child, she was Francois’ fourth.

Francois-Henri Pinault is a big-time European businessman and CEO of Kering. Kering owns multiple luxury brands, including Balenciaga, Gucci, Alexander McQueen, and Yves Saint Laurent.

Salma is always dressed head-to-toe in the top designer duds, and Francois may have something to do with that. Salma and Francois seem like a happy couple; they appear frequently on red carpets together, even after 13 years.