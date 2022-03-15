Salma Hayek teases a peek of her lacy black slip on the red carpet for the BAFTAs

Salma Hayek shares a red carpet wardrobe malfunction. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/Admedia

Salma Hayek learned that less is more on the red carpet as the gorgeous actress walked the red carpet for the BAFTA awards this weekend.

She elegantly avoided a wardrobe malfunction and posted pictures of the experience on her Instagram. Salma was on hand to celebrate the British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on Sunday.

Hayek, who starred in House of Gucci with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, was there to celebrate the film.

Salma Hayek shows her black slip under a Gucci dress on the red carpet for the BAFTAs

Salma Hayek posted two pictures on her Instagram of her dress to the BAFTAs. The pictures document her slight wardrobe malfunction, where she revealed her black lacy slip to photographers.

She smiled for the camera, with her hair in an elegant updo for the first picture. Her purple gown was slightly open, revealing a black lacy slip. She discovered her wardrobe malfunction in the second picture and adjusted accordingly.

She wrote for the caption, “Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more.” As usual, Salma included a Spanish translation which is her native tongue.

Salma wore a gorgeous custom Gucci dress in velvet. The House of Gucci star often represents the brand.

Salma’s lacy black slip peaked out under her dress. The Gucci dress had a low-cut, which revealed ample cleavage and also featured a leg slit that showed off Salma’s gorgeous legs.

The actor walked the red carpet solo, but she wasn’t alone for long. After the awards show, Salma dashed across town to meet her husband, successful businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, at Scott’s restaurant in London. Salma and Francois married in 2009 and have a daughter named Valentina, who is 13 years old.

Salma Hayek was among attendees at the 75th Annual BAFTAs

Salma Hayek celebrated her film, House of Gucci, which received several nominations. Although House of Gucci did not take home any awards, it enjoyed the honor of nominations.

Salma and her co-stars enjoyed watching colleagues win awards at the 75th Annual BAFTAs. The big winners of the night were: King Richard, Dune, and Power of the Dog.

The awards show season is not over– the 94th Oscars ceremony will occur on March 27. Salma’s BFF, Penelope Cruz, received an Oscar nomination for her role in Parallel Mothers. House of Gucci didn’t get any Oscar nominations, but it did get a makeup and hairstyling award.