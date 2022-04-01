Salma Hayek shares topless photo with hands over breast in touching tribute to late Patrick Demarchelier

Salma Hayek shares a touching tribute to late photographer Patrick Demarchelier. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Salma Hayek Pinault is the latest celebrity to pay tribute to late photographer Patrick Demarchelier.

The actress shared a black-and-white photograph taken by the talented photographer. A natural Salma gazed in the mirror in the picture and covered her chest with her manicured hands.

Patrick was known for his timeless photography that captured the essence and beauty of the photo’s subject.

Salma Hayek reveals topless photo with hands over breasts in touching tribute to late Patrick Demarchelier

Salma Hayek shared a picture taken by Patrick Demarchelier as a tribute to the late photographer. The French photographer captured the beauty of many supermodels, actresses, and other public figures, including Salma.

Salma was topless in the photo and held her hand over her breasts. Her hair was in an elegant updo as she gazed at the camera. Her carefully curled bang hung down to frame her face. The black-and-white photo showcased her natural beauty.

The Mexican-born actress wrote a touching caption in English and Spanish.

Salma wrote in the caption, “Saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdemarchelier has left us, leaving behind a legacy of images that capture an era.“

Sign up for our newsletter!

Salma gazed into the distance in the second shot, and Patrick is visible with his long lens camera in his hands.

Patrick Demarchelier passed away this week

Patrick Demarchelier passed away on March 31, 2022, at age 78. The famed photographer took pictures of supermodels like Cindy Crawford and Gisele Bundchen.

Patrick also immortalized photographs of Princess Diana as the late royal’s personal photographer. Patrick, born in France, was the first non-British photographer to be hired by the British royal family. Patrick’s photos of Princess Diana were featured on the cover of Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

Patrick’s death became public on his official Instagram page.

A post featured a black-and-white photo of Patrick and a heartfelt statement.

The caption read, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren.”

Demarchelier’s Instagram page had numerous comments from celebrities and fans who paid tribute to the talented artist.

Pic credit: @patrickdemarchelier/Instagram

Models Sara Sampaio and Christy Turlington showed love on Demarchelier’s Instagram. So did Doutzen Kroes, “so sad to hear this! my condolences to his family, and may we take amazing memories that we created together with Patrick with us for the rest of our life’s!”

Patrick’s life lives on through the photos he took.