Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Aubrey Paige split after 3 years

“Seacrest, out!”

If there ever were a fitting time to use Ryan Seacrest’s signature sign-off, it’s now.

That’s because the American Idol host has split from his girlfriend of three years, Aubrey Paige Petcosky.

The couple mutually decided to go their separate ways, and Ryan’s rep confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

A source close to the former couple told the outlet, “After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways.”

“They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors,” they added.

Ryan, 49, and Aubrey, 26, went public with their romance in 2021 but have kept it mostly under wraps and out of the public eye.

Aubrey has shared several selfies of herself and Ryan on her Instagram feed, but the future Wheel of Fortune host opted to keep his lady love off social media until recently.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Ryan opted to go public with his and Aubrey’s relationship for the first time in three years in an Instagram post just two weeks ago.

In the post, Ryan gushed over Aubrey’s latest business venture, a wine-drinking card game called Sippin’ on Somethin’, talking her up to his 6.5 million followers.

“Congratulations @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you @sippinonsomethin,” Ryan wrote in the caption.

Shortly after Ryan shared Aubrey’s photo on Instagram she began sharing some cryptic posts, possibly hinting at their impending breakup.

On April 23, Aubrey uploaded a video of herself atop a high-rise balcony, set to the tune End of Beginning by Djo, a seemingly telling song choice.

In the caption, Aubrey again teased that perhaps there was trouble in paradise, writing, “Rebirth 🦋✨💕.”

Aubrey claps back at her haters following the news of her and Ryan’s breakup

Aubrey didn’t make a public statement after the news broke of her and Ryan’s split but opted to respond to her haters with a succinct message.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday evening, Aubrey donned a skimpy bikini while sipping wine in a pool.

A voiceover in the background said, “I am fully aware of what y’all say about me. Number one, I don’t give a f**k.”

Aubrey’s accompanying caption read, “S/O to my haters, this one’s for you 💋 happy #winewednesday.”

Ryan is a perpetual bachelor

Ryan and Aubrey’s fans have been wondering if Ryan would pop the question to Aubrey and often pestered Aubrey about it in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

But despite dating for three years — Ryan is closing in on being 50 — he never popped the question to Aubrey … or any of his leading ladies, for that matter.

Ryan has dated his fair share of beautiful, high-profile women, including Teri Hatcher, Julianne Hough, Shana Wall, and Shayna Taylor, and he was linked to former Miss Teen USA Hilary Cruz, but never asked any of them to become Mrs. Seacrest.

In 2017, Ryan explained to his then-co-host, Kelly Ripa, why he’d never gotten engaged.

“The truth is I have this thing that I don’t want to screw it up, and a lot of times they get screwed up,” Ryan revealed to Kelly and their audience.

“And so, I figured the longer I wait, the older I’ll be, the closer to death I am, so I can get it in and not screw it up,” he jokingly added.

And although Ryan has never asked a woman to be his wife, he admitted that he’s come close, but no cigar.

“I did get close, and I didn’t do it,” Ryan shared, “and it was the right move.”