Royal family fans shade Prince Harry after his brother gets to work for charity

Prince William has taken time out of caring for his wife, Kate Middleton, during her preventative cancer treatments to help the less fortunate.

Partnering with the charity Surplus to Supper, the future king was seen in a video shared by Kensington Palace on this official Instagram account.

Prince William can be seen donning an orange vest while riding in a truck with the other volunteers of the charity founded in 2017.

The video showcases Prince William learning about all the aspects of volunteering, such as chopping food, cooking, and carrying supplies.

Prince William can be heard calling the charity “inspiring” in the video, and his dedication has fans unfavorably comparing Prince Harry, his brother, to him.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The video’s caption proclaims, “On the road with @surplussupper as they deliver freshly-cooked meals to local projects … a pleasure to join them today.”

While most fans praised Prince William, a few chided Prince Harry for not doing as much

As photos of Prince William working for the charity have circulated online on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), fans are reminded that Prince Harry is doing other things than being charitable.

Joining the inspirational Surplus to Supper and seeing how they redistribute 25,000 meals a year across Surrey and West London. pic.twitter.com/eiXnCXxICD — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 18, 2024

Most recently, the news has been full of Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand featuring jam alongside the couple shooting a new Netflix show about polo.

Netflix has been filming the couple in Florida for the show about Prince Harry’s polo career. Fans are not impressed with Harry when his brother is helping so many people selflessly with charity work.

One fan wrote to William, “Excellent work. Beats promoting fancy jam and polo.” Another thanked the future king, and another clapped, saying, “Amazing.”

Fans of Prince William weigh in. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

In what seems like a slam against Harry, a fan wrote, “Serving the people. That’s what a real Prince does.” It has been a while since anyone has heard of Prince Harry getting his hands dirty in a charity function like Prince William has often.

A fan of Prince William shares their thoughts. Pic credit: @princeandprincessofwales/Instagram

Prince Harry further distances himself from England

The Guardian reports that Prince Harry has designated himself as a U.S. resident.

This may worsen the ever-widening rift between Harry and his royal family.

According to The Guardian, “A travel company he controls has filed paperwork this week informing British authorities that he has moved and is now ‘usually resident’ in the United States.”

There are rumors that Harry will return to the UK in May for the Invictus Games’ 10th anniversary on May 8.

The visit may warm things between Harry and his family, especially his brother.