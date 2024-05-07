Royal family fans have Meghan Markle’s back as Prince Harry travels to the UK alone

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support the charity Invictus Games by attending events as often as possible.

The couple even combined an event in Canada for the Winter Games with their Valentine’s Day celebrations earlier this year. They were able to enjoy a pleasant time without the kids.

Now, during the game’s crucial tenth anniversary, there is a ceremony in the United Kingdom on May 8, 2024, and they are both invited to attend, but unfortunately, that will not happen.

It has been announced that Prince Harry will attend the ceremony without Meghan Markle, but she will join him in Nigeria later in the month. However, the reasons for this have not been stated publicly.

As reported by Newsweek, Meghan Markle last publicly visited the UK in September 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, and it seems that she will not be returning anytime soon.

Chris Ship has confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that Prince Harry arrived in the UK before the Invictus Games ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

NEW: Prince Harry is in the UK 🇬🇧

He landed here ahead of his St Paul’s Cathedral service tomorrow to mark 10 years of the @WeAreInvictus which he founded in 2014.

He’s doing some Invictus related events today. pic.twitter.com/d70F0uq4N2 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) May 7, 2024

Fans have Meghan’s back for skipping the UK

As soon as fans heard that Meghan was not returning to the United Kingdom, they supported her on social media. Meghan has a great fan base supporting all her endeavors, such as her newest one, American Riviera Orchard.

This same fan base seems to understand and agree with her decision not to return to the United Kingdom, yet they still support the Invictus Games in Nigeria.

One fan said, “Good for her.”

Another said they “don’t blame her at all.”

Then one fan shared that it “says it all she feels safer in Nigeria.”

Meghan will travel to Nigeria with Harry on some Invictus Games-related work despite the US-issued travel advisories against traveling there in general.

Meghan and Harry left the United Kingdom because of security concerns after they had stepped down as working royals. Harry has tried ever since to regain the same level of security they had before then but has been unsuccessful.

The couple seems more comfortable with Meghan traveling to Nigeria since they can control the security that will keep them safe.

Prince Harry joined a panel to discuss the games

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games ten years ago and has been a constant supporter.

The foundation serves to heal wounded service members through mental health counseling and sports. Competing with your peers through sports has been shown to help wounded warriors.

The foundation shared an update about Prince Harry and the panel named Realising A Global Community.

We’re delighted to be joined by our founding Patron, Prince Harry at today’s IGF Conversation: ‘Realising A Global Community’ for panel one to discuss 10 years of the Invictus movement.#IAMHere #IAM10 pic.twitter.com/ZesjvWcUce — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) May 7, 2024

Prince Harry is undoubtedly proud of the charity he founded a decade ago.