Rosie O’Donnell apologizes for offending Priyanka Chopra after assuming actress was related to another celebrity

Rosie O’Donnell is trying to make amends after she mistakenly assumed that actress Priyanka Chopra was the daughter of author Deepak Chopra.

The comedian and actress, 59, took to TikTok to explain the gaffe, telling her followers that she had “always assumed” that Priyanka Chopra was related to Deepak.

Rosie said that she “felt so bad” after running into Nick and Priyanka at a restaurant and, while chatting with them, told Priyanka that she “knew her dad,” to which the actress apparently looked confused and asked who Rosie thought her father was.

Rosie O’Donnell said she ‘always assumed’ Deepak Chopra was Priyanka Chopra’s dad and apologized for her mistake

Once Rosie said the name Deepak, she explained that Priyanka corrected her while also reminding her that Chopra is a relatively common Indian last name.

Despite feeling embarrassed about her mistake, Rosie seemed to take the high road and laid out a quick apology to Nick, Priyanka, and Deepak for her assumption.

Rosie made a second TikTok video a little after posting her apology to set the record straight after some people apparently commented that it sounded like Priyanka had been rude during the awkward interaction.

“She was not rude,” Rosie said in her video, adding, “I’m sure she gets sick of that. I’m sure I’m not the only one…according to the comments, a lot of people thought that too.”

Priyanka and Nick recently welcomed their first child via surrogate

When they aren’t in the news for having Priyanka mistaken as the relative of other celebs with the same last name, the actress and her hubby are undoubtedly staying busy with their first baby.

The pair announced just over a month via Priyanka’s Instagram account that they secretly welcomed a baby into their family and used a surrogate to carry the child.

No announcements have been made regarding the gender or name of the baby, but the infant now rounds out the Jonas clan’s brood as all three brothers can now claim the title of dad.

The eldest brother, Kevin, shares two children with his wife, Danielle, while Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner from A Game of Thrones fame, welcomed their daughter, Willa, more than a year ago.

Though not confirmed yet, Sophie and Joe have sparked pregnancy rumors after the actress was spotted with her bare belly sticking out a little during a stroll with Joe recently.