Ronda Rousey shows off adorable baby daughter after Summerslam loss and WWE suspension

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey may have suffered a difficult loss in her match at this past weekend’s SummerSlam, but a recent video sheds light on her motivation to keep going and accomplish more.

Rousey, 35, is a former champion in both WWE and UFC, but her baby daughter likely trumps those noteworthy achievements in her life.

On Thursday, she shared a new video clip on her official Instagram, featuring her baby girl sitting on her lap, playing with a baseball cap as Rousey was having her hair braided.

A woman off camera was playfully asking, “Where’s Po?” as Ronda’s baby hid her face behind the baseball cap before chewing on the brim a bit.

Her baby daughter wore an adorable colorful dress featuring yellows, blues, and pinks. Ronda was all smiles in her black sports bra and dark makeup as she watched her baby girl play, smile, and react to others in the room.

“My ‘why,'” Rousey wrote in her caption with a loving heart emoji, giving fans the emotional reason that drives her to continue striving for more.

Although the video was posted on Thursday, it appears it was taken ahead of Ronda’s WWE SummerSlam match based on her look, which matches up with her in-ring look at the massive event.

As of this writing, Ronda’s new Instagram post brought in over 40,000 comments, and 600-plus comments as fans reacted to the cute scene featuring mother and daughter.

Ronda Rousey’s daughter was born in 2021

Ronda Rousey has been married to former UFC star Travis Browne since 2017. The couple tied the knot in Hawaii that August, after dating since 2015.

According to People, she gave birth to their baby daughter, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, in September 2021.

Ronda initially shared the news of their baby’s arrival with several photos on her Instagram, including one with a baby’s arm sticking up from under her shirt. A second photo in the series had La’akea’s hand on her dad’s tattooed arm.

Browne, who turned 40 last month, last fought for UFC in 2017 against Alexey Oleynik at the UFC 213 event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Meanwhile, Rousey last fought with UFC in 2016 and seemingly retired after a loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207.

Since giving birth last year, Rousey made her return to WWE for the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event this past January. She’d win the 30-woman match, eliminating Charlotte Flair as the final competitor. That gave Rousey a championship match at WrestleMania 38, where she unsuccessfully challenged Flair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship.

However, she’d win the title a month later at WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash, defeating Flair in an I Quit match.

Rousey suspended after SummerSlam match

Ronda Rousey was amongst the featured WWE superstars on the card at this past weekend’s SummerSlam event held in Nashville, Tennessee. She entered the event as a former champ looking to regain her title.

The 35-year-old MMA star was attempting to win back the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, which she’d lost at the previous event, Money in the Bank, to Liv Morgan.

At times, it appeared that Rousey was on the verge of reclaiming her championship, and at one point, fans believed she should’ve been declared the winner. Ronda had Morgan locked into an Armbar submission hold which Morgan tapped to, but the referee didn’t see it.

Instead, the ref counted Liv Morgan’s pinfall on Rousey, giving her a victory. With that, Morgan retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

After the bell, an irate Ronda Rousey snapped, locking another submission hold on Morgan until several officials ran into the ring to break it up.

However, Rousey continued to go off, even attacking one of the officials. The result was WWE suspending her and fining her an undisclosed amount of money for the post-match incident.

Due to that, WWE reported that Rousey wouldn’t be part of the SmackDown television show set as a follow-up episode to SummerSlam.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX.