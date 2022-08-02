WWE’s Liv Morgan in short skirt and Air Jordans for expensive shopping trip

Liv Morgan recently enjoyed a sneaker shopping trip at Stadium Goods. Pic credit: @yaonlylivvonce/Instagram

Following her big WWE SummerSlam victory, Liv Morgan was looking fresh and stylish in a new webisode for a popular sneakerhead series.

Morgan, who remains WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion, was the featured guest in Sneaker Shopping with Complex, a show that typically arrives on YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media.

It features guests talking about their love of various sneakers, as well as their influences and inspirations in terms of sneaker culture and fashion style.

For her appearance, Morgan wore a short white thigh-skimming tennis skirt and a small white midriff-baring top with “New York” written on it.

With eyeglasses on and her blonde hair flowing down, the champ wore an open orange jacket over her top. Liv also had a pair of stylish red, white, and black Air Jordan 1 Light Fusions on her feet to show off during the episode.

Her trip was full of nostalgic stories and details about her wrestling fashion, including mentions of WWE legends Lita and John Cena for their inspiration.

Liv Morgan enjoyed expensive sneaker shopping trip

While appearing in the Sneaker Shopping with Complex series, WWE star Liv Morgan mentioned being broke when she was younger and never really going after the expensive sneakers. That changed as she got older and as she got money.

She also talked about waiting in lines to buy sneakers when she could finally afford some of the special edition kicks that came out. Those included the Air Jordan 7 Marvin the Martians and Air Jordan 4 Oreos.

Liv said that while growing up, WWE Hall of Famer Lita was her inspiration. She said Lita wasn’t necessarily considered like the other “pretty girl” divas back in the day as she had a different style and wrestled with the boys. Liv said she wrestled with her brothers a lot growing up.

In addition, Liv talked about her various wrestling kicks when she was part of WWE’s Riott Squad and which types of sneakers she felt were best to wear when working in the ring.

On Monday, Liv took to her Instagram to share a series of slides related to her trip to Stadium Goods in New York, where Complex filmed the episode.

Several photos have Liv modeling her kicks and adorable outfit as she stands by Sneaker Shopping host Joe LaPuma inside the store full of exclusive kicks.

“Come sneaker shop with me 😈👟,” Liv wrote in her caption, thanking LaPuma, Complex, and Stadium Goods for having her.

Liv admitted during the episode that it’d been a while since she’d been shopping in a store for sneakers, so she didn’t hold back on the spending while in Stadium Goods.

Her final bill totaled over $11,000 and bought her over 10 pairs of kicks for herself and family gifts. They included items such as a pair of Off White Air Jordan 4 Sails for $2,100 and some Reverse Mocha Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Lows for $2,949.

Liv Morgan’s one of the latest WWE stars to show up on Sneaker Shopping. Previous superstars have included Shane McMahon, Nikki Bella, CM Punk, New Day, and Roman Reigns.

Check out the complete episode featuring Liv Morgan in the YouTube video below.

Liv celebrates controversial WWE SummerSlam victory

In another Instagram post, Liv shared just an image of herself inside Stadium Goods as she held up the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship overhead triumphantly.

Liv successfully retained the championship with a win over Ronda Rousey at WWE’s SummerSlam this past Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Still SmackDown Women’s Champ…nbd,” Liv wrote in a caption for her post.

While it was her second time securing a pinfall victory over “the baddest woman on the planet,” it didn’t come without some controversy. Fans watched as Ronda had Liv in a submission hold and tapped out before getting the pin.

According to Bleacher Report, the referee working the match missed Liv Morgan tapping and instead counted her pinfall. That had Ronda steaming mad after the match, causing her to snap and attack Liv, locking a brief submission hold on her until various WWE personnel rushed to the ring to break things up.

Most likely, Ronda will have a bone to pick with the champ, the referee, and whoever will book another match for her against Liv Morgan.

That could be a storyline on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. Quite possibly, fans will see Ronda Rousey rechallenge Liv at the next event, WWE Clash at the Castle, on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

WWE SmackDown airs Fridays at 8/7c on FOX. WWE SummerSlam is available for streaming on Peacock.