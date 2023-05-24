Rock ‘n’ roll legend Tina Turner dead at 83

Rock legend Tina Turner has passed away at 83.

Her passing comes after a long illness battle, starting with intestinal cancer in 2016 and eventually leading to a kidney transplant in 2017.

A statement was released on Wednesday night in which a representative said, “Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock’n Roll,’ has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

Tina was born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939. She grew up in Nutbush, Tennessee, where she helped her family pick cotton as a child and began singing very early in her life with her church choir.

After singing her way into Ike Turner’s band, Turner and the Kings of Rhythm, she became a musical sensation.

However, her relationship with Ike Turner wouldn’t be one that would last a lifetime.

Tina Turner revealed details about her relationship with Ike Turner

“My relationship with Ike was doomed the day he figured out I was going to be his moneymaker,” Turner wrote in her 2018 biography My Love Story. “He needed to control me, economically and psychologically, so I could never leave him.”

Throughout her early career, Tina was tied to Ike.

Her first debut came out under Ike and Tina Turner in 1960 and was a hit immediately.

Their live performances were also a huge attraction: During the time, they were able to tour the Ike and Tina Turner Revue on the Chitlin’ Circuit, which included shows in front of desegregated audiences.

The two continued to grow, signing to Warner Bros imprint Loma Records in 1964 and ultimately becoming one of the biggest rock legend duos of the century.

However, things came to an end in the ’70s when Tina left Ike, who had allegedly been unfaithful and violent toward the singer.

Their divorce was finalized in 1978, and Tina at least came away with the rights to her stage name.

Although Ike almost didn’t say yes to her career all those years ago, her talent on stage was undeniable. Her remaining legacy in music is also an undeniably legendary feat.

Tina Turner’s lasting legacy

After her split from Ike, Tina’s career didn’t slow down. In fact, it only grew.

She was a huge pop icon of the 1980s after Private Dancer came out and received many accolades for her work.

Plus, Tina was a revolutionary in music for Black women and rock music in general, having inspired rock music throughout the ages. One such musician that gained inspiration from Tina was Mick Jagger — so her reach really had no bounds.

Along with her musical career, Tina has three memoirs, a biopic, a jukebox musical, and her documentary film, Tina.

Rest in peace Tina Turner. Our thoughts go out to the star and her family.