Rita Ora opens up about how Taika Waititi helped her overcome a ‘really low’ period

Rita Ora is happily in love with Taika Waititi.

After a lot of speculation in the press, it was revealed last year that they tied the knot at a low-key, intimate ceremony.

The pair first formed a romance in April 2021 and have since been open about their admiration for one another.

It is still unknown whether the singer will take her husband’s last name professionally.

Rita, who just released her new single, Praising You, with Fatboy Slim, has had her fair share of relationships unfold in the public eye.

However, in a new interview with Billboard this month, the I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker reveals how Taika is the one for her.

Meeting Taika Waititi influenced Rita Ora to write music again

In her recent chat with Billboard, Rita opened up to the music magazine about how she went through a low period and struggled to pick herself back up.

“I spent such a long time fighting to be heard over the course of my experience being in the industry, that I guess I lost a lot of confidence and a lot of hope, fell really low,” she said.

“And I guess when you’re at your lowest point, you can make a choice. You either kind of get back up and keep going, or you just let it consume you,” Rita continued to tell the outlet.

As a result, she flew over to Australia and started working on their version of The Voice. From there, Rita met Taika for the first time, who she said changed her as a person.

Rita wrote down how Taika made her feel and realized it was time to make music again.

This year, Rita has released two singles, You Only Love Me and Praising You, both of which feature lyrical content about her husband.

Rita Ora’s third studio album will drop in July

Following 2018’s Pheonix, Rita will release her long-awaited third studio LP this summer on July 14.

Titled You & I, the album will consist of 12 tracks, including the two singles she has already released this year.

According to her online store, the rest of the record will hear Rita express “what it feels like to fall in love” as she enters a “new stage of life.”

In an Instagram upload, Rita stated the album is her own personal diary of the past few years and showcases the woman she is today.

On the artwork, she is captured sitting down in the hair and makeup chair while holding onto her phone.