As the fourth season of The Masked Singer UK comes to an end, Rita Ora is making sure she’s going out in style.

The British singer, who is a panelist on the show alongside Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan, is no stranger to slaying with her fashion and knows how to get us talking.

For the upcoming pre-recorded finale, Rita wowed in a short black dress that fell above the knees and featured a mini slit. The attire featured long sleeves and was decorated with a variation of silver gems all over.

Rita completed the ensemble with silver open-toe wedge heels while sporting black and silver acrylic nails.

The I Will Never Let You Down hitmaker dusted her eyes with bold, sparkly eyeshadow and tied the majority of her long locks up while leaving the rest down at the front.

For jewelry, Rita rocked a number of rings and dangling earrings.

Rita Ora shined bright

In an upload that consisted of eight images, Rita took fans behind-the-scenes during The Masked Singer final.

In the first slide, Rita posed backstage in front of loading equipment. While raising one leg, she gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce stare.

In her second pic, Rita was captured closer up while in the middle of what appeared to be getting all glammed up. A third image showed the BRIT Award-nominated artist taking a selfie on the set and poking her tongue out.

In the fourth pic, Rita showed off her side profile which gave fans an eyeful of her unique ear jewelry. In the fifth slide, she was seen checking herself out in the same setting with the small mirror she was holding up, while the sixth slide was the only photograph that showcased her ensemble from head to toe.

“It’s the finaaaaal❤️ Who do you think is behind the mask?” she wrote in her caption. “Tune in at 7pm to see if I’ve kept my detective crown for another year 🕵🏼‍♀️”

Rita Ora has been killing it every week

While her guessing skills on The Masked Singer UK might be questionable, one thing that isn’t questionable is her ability to rock stunning outfits from week to week.

During February 11th’s episode, Rita looked elegant in a strapless short dress that had a jeweled flower pattern all over.

Once again, she teamed the look with open-toe wedge heels and tied half her curly locks up in a high ponytail while leaving the rest down.

Rita accessorized the outfit with a dazzling necklace, small earrings, and several rings.

Being someone that is a fan of body art, she showed off the large tattoos located on her upper left arm and right hand.

On the night, she posed alongside that episode’s guest judge, footballer Peter Crouch.