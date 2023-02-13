Rihanna stuns Super Bowl viewers with pregnancy reveal during Halftime Show

Pop star Rihanna revealed she is pregnant with her second child.

The Fenty founder didn’t announce her pregnancy but debuted her growing baby bump during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023.

If some observers thought it was a stunt or it wasn’t obvious enough, a rep for the superstar singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is indeed pregnant.

The baby news comes less than a year after welcoming her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky.

During the explosive performance, Rihanna rocked a fiery red ensemble as she gave a high-energy performance hovering above State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The singing sensation left her fans impressed by her halftime show and stunned by the baby news, which led to social media reactions.

Rihanna reveals she is pregnant with her second child during her #SuperBowl Halftime performance. pic.twitter.com/IsSFZ3X4MZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 13, 2023

Twitter reacts to Rihanna’s baby reveal

Rihanna got social media buzzing after the performance in which she sang her hit records such as We Found Love, Diamonds, Rude Boy, Only Girl in the World, Pour It Up, and Umbrella.

One Twitter user reminded everyone that she performed while pregnant with a clip from the show.

“mind you she did all that PREGNANT.. rihanna u will always be famous,” the person wrote.

mind you she did all that PREGNANT.. rihanna u will always be famous pic.twitter.com/qRW3LMGkUv — katerina (@karlasmannerss) February 13, 2023

Another social media user shared a clip of Rihanna hinting at bringing a guest to her halftime show.

“When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it. Rihanna is PREGNANT!,” the person wrote.

When Rihanna said she was thinking about bringing a guest, she was referring to her pregnancy and we didn’t even catch it. Rihanna is PREGNANT! pic.twitter.com/FNPuZmLBMA — RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) February 13, 2023

Riri previously teased she might be “bringing someone” to the performance during an interview on The Process with Nate Burleson podcast. “I’m thinking about bringing someone! We’ll see,” she said.

Many at the time believed it was a special guest such as Jay-Z or another musician she had collaborated with in the past.

Another Rihanna fan shared a crying video believing that her second pregnancy would mean her long-awaited album would be delayed further.

“Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭,” they tweeted.

Me realizing Rihanna is pregnant again, and we’re never getting another album. 😭 pic.twitter.com/3gOiJa8bHE — J. Slai (@JSLAi) February 13, 2023

Chris Brown seemingly reacts to Rihanna’s pregnancy

Chris Brown seemingly congratulated his ex-girlfriend Rihanna on her pregnancy. The singer shared an Instagram Story shortly after the Fenty Beauty founder performed her halftime show.

“GO GIRL,” Brown, 33, wrote alongside a red heart and praying-hands emojis.

The former couple had a high-profile relationship that began over 15 years ago in 2007.

Their breakup was international news when gruesome photos revealed that Brown had physically assaulted Rihanna ahead of the 2009 Grammys.

He pleaded guilty to felony assault and was sentenced to five years of probation. They eventually rekindled their relationship in 2012, but they split the following year for the final time.