Rihanna looked delightful in a new campaign for Savage X Fenty, which has geared up promotions just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Rihanna showed she was the best person to model her Savage X Fenty designs as the businesswoman stepped in front of the camera while rocking a piece from her successful line.

As Valentine’s Day rapidly approaches, Rihanna has a lot to look forward to because her Savage X Fenty sales are likely to soar in anticipation of the romantic day.

The Bajan beauty did a little bit of promoting, putting her 139 million Instagram followers to use with her latest share.

The mother of one posted a four-part IG carousel as she worked her angles with captivating lighting taking the shoot to the next level.

Rihanna struck a series of poses with a wind machine and bright lighting, adding to the mystique of the shots.

The Umbrella singer wore a see-through lace ensemble while revealing her modeling skills and getting into the moment.

Rihanna strikes a pose in Savage X Fenty

The We Found Love songstress wore the Savage X Fenty Lovestruck Lace Catsuit in Black Caviar, which retails at $94.95 full price, though VIP Members can get it at a discount. The catsuit has adjustable straps, rose gold-tone hardware, stretchy lace material, and a heart cutout on the bodice.

Behind Rihanna was a bright blue wall, and underneath her was a colorful red floor, making the singer look fiery and feisty.

Riri’s hair featured space buns with a twist, thanks to braided hair in the front and loose waves in the back.

The shots highlighted Rihanna’s skills as a model, even if it’s not her day job.

Her caption read, “heartbreaker szn 💔.”

When Rihanna isn’t busy promoting Savage X Fenty, she has another successful self-titled brand.

Rihanna promotes Fenty Beauty

Last year, Rihanna added an eco-friendly product to her Fenty Beauty line.

Rihanna launched Fenty Icon lipstick, the first refillable product that could reduce plastic waste.

She told Glamour, “We want to be as earth-conscious as possible, and being refillable is just one of the ways that we can do that.”

The Fenty Icon line by Fenty Beauty touted ten different red and nude shades. The formulas have moisturizing properties like hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, and vitamin E for a plump and colorful pout.

With Savage X Fenty, Fenty Beauty, and a Super Bowl performance, Rihanna has a lot on her plate – not to mention her life as a new mom.