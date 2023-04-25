Rihanna spotted sporting large baby bump while shopping at Target

Rihanna has a billion-dollar bank account, but that didn’t stop the songstress from getting a killer deal.

Heading into the week, Rihanna checked out some sales at her local Target.

Photographers caught the beauty trying to go incognito as she perused the aisles at the department store.

The pictures were a stark contrast from a recent trip to Paris.

As Monsters and Critics reported, over the weekend, Rihanna showed that pregnancy couldn’t stop her fashionable ways.

The 35-year-old beauty made a public appearance in the City of Lights, dressed to kill. Rihanna shopped until she dropped, wearing high heels and jeans, while holding her son for a Louis Vuitton moment. Paparazzi congregated to get a shot of the famous face, who took the photographers in stride.

After grabbing some deals in Paris, Rihanna returned to New York to continue spending.

Rihanna shows her relatable side with a Target shopping trip

Although Rihanna attempted to go incognito, it was hard to miss her stylish appearance.

She wore a white bodysuit and baggy jeans, with gold jewelry adding some glamour to her ensemble.

The singer rocked a Yankees hat, with her brown tresses flowing from underneath.

She paired the outfit with Timberland boots, adding a comfortable vibe to her outfit.

Rihanna shops with her niece Majesty at Target in New York City. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna wasn’t alone — her niece Majesty came along for the trip. The aunt-niece duo did major damage as they enjoyed the best of what Target had to offer.

Rihanna and her baby bump go shopping with her niece Majesty at Target in New York City. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Rihanna remains the same down-to-earth girl from Barbados who can execute high-end or affordable attire with ease.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna discusses life as a new mom

Last month, Rihanna unveiled her son to the world with a beautiful spread by Vogue.

Rihanna did an interview to accompany the spread where she discussed the joys of motherhood.

She said, “Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three. It’s nuts.”

Rihanna also discussed how her life changed.

She continued, “And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to. We came home, cold turkey, had no one. It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”