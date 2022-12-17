Rihanna shares photos of son with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna pictured arriving at the AFI FEST held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rihanna shares a video and a photo of her lookalike son she shares with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky.

On May 19, 2022, it was confirmed that the singer and entrepreneur had given birth to a son after revealing the pregnancy news in January.

The 34-year-old singing sensation made her TikTok debut with a bang, sharing an adorable video of her six-month-old son.

In the footage, her bundle of joy can be seen cooing and yawning with an adorable smile across his face while safely fastened in a baby seat.

“You trying to get mommy’s phone?” the Fenty Beauty founder can be heard saying as she plays with her baby boy.

He reached for the phone as she continued to record the video. Riri and Rocky’s son take a peek out the car window and before yawning gently and seemingly getting hold of his mother’s phone.

This comes after reports emerge about Rihanna’s relationship with her rapper boyfriend and possibly another baby coming soon.

The video quickly gathered over 630,000 hearts in less than an hour as she gains millions of followers on her TikTok account by the hour – currently at 6.1 million at the time of writing this report.

Hollywood Unlocked shared photos of her son shortly before she published her first TikTok video.

The Umbrella singer’s son, whose name is yet to be revealed, is pictured being held by his father in two photos and appears relaxed with a dummy on the fourth slide.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s romance reportedly blossomed after they welcomed their son

Rihanna and Rocky are reportedly planning on having more children as the pair have gotten closer after welcoming their first child together.

“Rihanna and ASAP are very open to more kids, they love being parents and having a family,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Having this family together has brought them so much closer, they are more loved up now than ever. They rarely leave their baby’s side,” another source told the publication.

The source also claimed Riri isn’t worried about losing the baby weight at the moment and is embracing her luscious curves.

ASAP Rocky subtly hinted at having more children with Rihanna in an interview with Dazed, published shortly before Rihanna gave birth.

He used the plural ‘children’ rather than ‘child’ when describing the type of father he planned on being.

“I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination,” he said.

Rihanna already revealed her family plan long before welcoming her first child

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, Rihanna told the outlet that she plans on having three or four children.

At the time, she considered having children on her own while dismissing the notion that a father has to be involved.

ASAP Rocky confirmed his romance with the self-made billionaire in May 2021, but it is unclear how long the longtime friends have been dating.