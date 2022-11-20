Rihanna flaunts figure in the most risque Savage X Fenty leather lingerie

Singer Rihanna pictured at the AFI FEST 2019 opening gala red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Rihanna recently modeled some risque lingerie from her brand Savage X Fenty.

The singer and fashion designer recently returned to music with the Black Panther theme song Lift Me Up.

The 34-year-old also gave birth to her first child, a son, in May as part of what has been an eventful year for the Hollywood veteran.

The Umbrella singer went for the high bun with bangs as she donned a lace-up black faux leather corset that accentuated every curve on her stunning body.

Riri modeled the Renaissance Rose Corset Dress from her wildly successful clothing line, and the sizzling video gathered more than 4.8 million likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the video, Rihanna went with matte red lipstick as she artistically posed from different angles.

To complete the sultry look, she added the matching Renaissance Rose Fingerless Gloves and over-the-knee boots.

She donned an oversized black jacket and dark sunshades in some segments of the short clip, which many no doubt replayed numerous times.

The stunning singer is accessorized with a gold necklace and cute small earrings in the IG post.

The Fenty founder recently released the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 fashion show, which is available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The annual series featured Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, and Johnny Depp, whose appearance courted some controversy.

Rihanna reveals her dream model for the Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna has had her fair share of A-list star models in her Savage X Fenty brand.

In a recent interview with E! News, Riri revealed which superstar is at the top of her list to strut what she’s got in her designs.

“Beyonce,” Rihanna revealed to the outlet, continuing: “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

Some recognizable names who had featured in Savage X Fenty include Taraji P. Henson, Winston Duke, Cara Delevigne, Gigi Hadid, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Marsai Martin.

Watch Johnny Depp’s appearance on Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 fashion show

Depp’s 40-second cameo in Rihanna’s star-studded fashion show featured the Pirates of the Caribbean actor walking in Savage X Fenty loungewear through a forest-themed background to Outkast’s So Fresh, So Clean.

JOHNNY DEPP IN RIHANNA’S SAVAGE X FENTY SHOW pic.twitter.com/szhVItteW8 — johnny depp daily (@johnnydppdaily) November 9, 2022

The actor took to his Instagram to promote the show and thank the Fenty founder.

“Thank you @badgalriri #SAVAGEFENTYSHOW Vol.4 Out Now @primevideo,” he wrote.

He also shared a mystical segment for the Amazon Prime version of the show in which he sports his signature look: eyeliner, an assortment of jewelry along his mustache and goatee.

This comes after Depp largely won his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

However, his appearance courted controversy on social media due to the divided opinions about the highly-publicized trial.