Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrate baby RZA’s first birthday

Rihanna and her boyfriend, ASAP Rocky, celebrated a milestone in their baby boy’s life, who officially had his first birthday this weekend.

The celebration arrived soon after it was revealed that the couple named their son RZA, a moniker held by Wu-Tang Clan founder and member Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

The couple didn’t reveal the baby’s name after the birth, as they’d kept it a secret for almost a year since he was born in May 2022 in Los Angeles, California, without details shared.

However, the official birth certificate recently showed those details, indicating the boy’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers, which also takes his dad’s middle name.

ASAP Rocky, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has now confirmed his son’s first name via social media.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The rapper shared a carousel showing some of the special moments with Rihanna and RZA to celebrate their son’s first birthday.

ASAP Rocky shares photos and videos of son RZA’s first birthday

An Instagram post ASAP Rocky shared with his 16.4 million followers features the proud papa and Rihanna with RZA to celebrate his big first birthday.

In the first photo, Rihanna plants a kiss on her boyfriend as they are outdoors at night on a beach. Baby RZA is crawling on a blue and black blanket near his mom and facing the camera for the shot.

In a second photo, the couple wears color-coordinating outfits, including black leather. ASAP holds his son on one side and Rihanna next to his other side. RZA looks extra fly with oversized sunglasses and a spikey black top with bits of dark red visible.

The couple appears together in a mirror selfie with RZA in a green and white striped shirt. He’s all smiles as Rihanna holds him with one hand. ASAP has phone in hand to snatch the happy moment.

There’s a video clip of ASAP holding his boy RZA up in the air as he does some side-to-side dance moves and gets closer to the camera view to check it out. Rihanna seems to be off-camera to enjoy the father-son moment.

Several more images appear featuring father with son. There’s one of ASAP shaving with an electric razor in the bathroom and another with ASAP decked out in a dapper black and white outfit, including a black suit, white shirt, and tie.

The carousel post ends with a throwback clip from an awards show as the late Ol’ Dirty Bast***d talks about how he got dressed up for the ceremony expecting Wu-Tang Clan would win. He famously says, “Wu-Tang is for the children,” before leaving the stage.

ASAP gave a shoutout to the legendary rap group and confirmed his son’s first name via his celebratory caption.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️,” the rapper wrote.

Rihanna is expecting another baby with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna made headlines earlier this year during her energetic Super Bowl Halftime Show with her baby bump visible on stage. It immediately kickstarted rumors that the singer was expecting her second child with ASAP Rocky.

Per People, a rep confirmed that the singer, 34, was pregnant. As of this writing, it’s unknown when the due date is, though.

Rihanna seems to be enjoying motherhood already with RZA. Prior to her son’s birth, she compared her parenting style to that of Real Housewives star Teresa Giudice.

Rihanna brought baby RZA with her New York City for the Met Gala. Pic credit: Vegan/Backgrid

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told Elle last March, adding, “Psycho about it.”

For now, she and ASAP are thoroughly enjoying all those first special moments with RZA. Within the coming months, he’ll become a big brother as Rihanna and ASAP grow their family, bringing even more of those special moments in the future.