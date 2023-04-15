Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted shopping amid rumors second child is a girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still going strong, as the power couple was spotted shopping at a kid’s store.

The proud parents looked stylish as they went shopping at Kitson Kids in West Hollywood.

Rihanna and Rocky appeared cheerful before heading into the store, presumably buying some clothing for their second child, that is rumored to be a girl.

The Fenty founder’s growing baby bump was visible in her figure-hugging black dress while Rocky mixed casual and formal with his outfit.

In May 2022, it was confirmed that Rihanna had given birth to her first child – a son.

In February 2023, the Barbadian singer performed at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, and she revealed was pregnant with her second child.

The Umbrella singer made history by becoming the first person to headline a Super Bowl halftime show while pregnant.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pictured going shopping for baby number two. Pic credit: blackbeltTeam / BACKGRID

Rihanna was reportedly shopping for girls’ clothes at the store, fuelling rumors she is expecting a daughter.

She was spotted checking out a pastel pink knitted blouse for her unborn child.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky out and about in Los Angeles. Pic credit: blackbeltTeam / BACKGRID

Rihanna shares adorable photos of her baby son

Rihanna shared several snaps of her adorable of her 11-month-old son. The 35-year-old shared the snaps over easter of her baby boy wearing an easter bunny hat and a necklace.

Rihanna shared more photos from her festive event, writing in the caption, “Look at heeeeee!!!! shot by de birFday gal herself @mdollas11 !”

She shared snaps of her son reading How to Catch the Easter Bunny while sitting in the grass.

Earlier this year, Riri’s son made his debut in Vogue in a family photoshoot with his father, A$AP Rocky.

The superstar singer opened up about motherhood and how it affected her fashion.

“Dressing for pregnancy was such a piece of cake,” she said to the outlet, continuing:

“But dressing in postpartum, what the f**k do you do? The week that I came home from the hospital – that was nothing but sweats and hoodies. But the weeks after that, you don’t know what to put on. Everything is too small or too big.”

When did A$AP Rocky and Rihanna start dating?

In early 2020, Rihanna and the New York rapper were rumored to be dating following her split from Hassan Jameel.

Rocky posed alongside the singer in a Fenty ad in the summer as the romance rumors continued to heat up.

The pair were reportedly official in November 2020, and they were photographed holding hands and kissing in December.

In May of the following year, Rocky opened up about their relationship and described Rihanna as the love of his life.