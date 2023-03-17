Pregnant Rihanna folded up her polo shirt to put bare baby bump on display

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted walking arm-in-arm as they left the popular restaurant, Bottega Louie, in West Hollywood this week.

Rihanna, who announced her second pregnancy during her halftime show at last month’s Super Bowl, proudly showed off her growing baby bump by tucking her red, white, and blue striped Loewe shirt into a cropped top.

The Diamonds singer wore low-slung baggy jeans and a pair of Timberland boots and carried a rare Louis Vuitton mini trunk with a blurry monogram logo.

Rihanna looked casual with her dark hair pulled back in a high ponytail, but glammed up her look with oversized statement earrings.

She covered her eyes with dark sunglasses but looked happy and confident as she exited the Hollywood restaurant with her man.

A$AP smiled as he wore a bright green woven gilet by Bottega Veneta over a red plaid shirt and a white tee.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky leave lunch arm-in-arm after enjoying a meal at the famed Bottega Louie in West Hollywood. Pic credit: GAMR / BACKGRID

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are Vogue cover stars

Rihanna, A$AP, and their 10-month-old son, whose name has never been revealed, appeared together on the March cover of British Vogue.

Shot by Inez and Vinoodh and styled by British Vogue editor in chief, Edward Enninful, who Rihanna counts as a close friend, the cover showed a powerful image of Rihanna strutting along a beach while A$AP holds her hand and carries their smiling baby.

Rihanna posed for a number of snaps for the publication, some of which, she shared with her millions of followers.

In one sweet photo, she lays on a bed with her baby, who is smiling again and already a natural star!

She wrote in the caption, “my son so fine! Idc idc idc! How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️ thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!”, revealing that she didn’t know she was pregnant with baby number two at the time of the shoot.

my son so fine! Idc idc idc!



How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️

thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family! pic.twitter.com/0VgjbULXjV — Rihanna (@rihanna) February 16, 2023

Rihanna launches lip mask with Fenty Skin

Rihanna often shouts about the newest products from her brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage x Fenty. One recent post she shared was to promote Fenty Skin’s newest lip mask, Plush Puddin’.

The intensive recovery lip mask contains pomegranate sterols and vitamin E to hydrate and nourish lips.

Rihanna shared a video of her swiping the product on her lips and admitting she uses it every day as a regular lip balm. She also called it “the baddest lip mask in town,” which sold us!

Plush Puddin’ is available to buy on fentybeauty.com now for $22.