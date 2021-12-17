Rick Ross is mercilessly mocked by 50 Cent fans for new album’s first week sales

50 Cent’s fans had a lot to say about Rick Ross and his new album, Richer Than I Ever Been. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency/Carrie-nelson

Rapper Rick Ross released his eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been last week, and the first-week sales numbers have been revealed.

50 Cent fans took the opportunity to mercilessly mock his rival after Rozay had reignited their feud with recent comments.

Rick Ross and 50 Cent have had beef for over ten years, and it appears that it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

According to HITS Daily Double, Richer Than I Ever Been, released on December 10, is projected to sell 30,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The album will likely land on the No. 20 spot on the Billboard 200.

The Aston Martin Music rapper will have his career’s lowest-selling and lowest-charting album based on the sales projections.

His 2015 album Black Market sold 65,000 first-week units in its first week and was his previous lowest.

However, Rick Ross earned his fourth number-one Billboard 200 album with God Forgives, I Don’t, his highest-selling effort. The album also earned the rap veteran a Best Rap Album nomination at the 2013 Grammy Awards.

50 Cent fans roast Rick Ross first week album sales

TV producer 50 Cent has remained silent following Rick Ross’s comments aimed at him this week.

The outspoken rapper is likely strategically ignoring his rival to not help him promote his album.

50 Cent’s fans did the talking for him as they mercilessly mock Rick Ross for charting the lowest first-week album sales of his career.

One fan referenced 50 Cent’s diss record Officer Ricky to clown his album sales despite having noteworthy features.

“Lmao, Officer Rick Ross projected to do 30k first week. He’s on a major label. He has features from Future, Wale, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa… No wonder he’s taking jabs at 50 Cent. He’s crying for attention.”

Lmao, Officer Rick Ross projected to do 30k first week. He's on a major label. He has features from Future, Wale, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa… No wonder he's taking jabs at 50 Cent. He's crying for attention. @QuakeGW @RickRoss pic.twitter.com/bO1STwNc6m — Pain, Pressure, Paranoia (@AINTNOSYMPATHY) December 14, 2021

Another tweeter called out Rick Ross for mocking 50 Cent’s alleged earnings from his Starz series BMF.

“Officer @RickRossis bragging about @50cent’s show’s generated revenue yet his album sales were only 30k!!😆 He needs 50’s reply for clout. Police officer acting like a gangsta😂😂”

Officer @RickRoss is bragging about @50cent 's show's generated revenue yet his album sales were only 30k!!😆 He needs 50's reply for clout. Police officer acting like a gangsta😂😂#50Cent#RickRoss #BMF @bransoncognac @50cent pic.twitter.com/V9ae6EtZEv — UDAYAN 🇮🇳 | LIL WAYNE AND WRESTLING (@SatiricRatedR) December 15, 2021

A tweet that features Rick Ross as a correctional officer claims 50 Cent is winning their feud with his silence.

“In recent years, Rick Ross has continued to take jabs at 50 Cent & 50 hasn’t been responding lol. I know that sh!t is killing Ross inside.”

In recent years, Rick Ross has continued to take jabs at 50 Cent & 50 hasn't been responding lol. I know that sh!t is killing Ross inside. pic.twitter.com/kSOVAga4os — Pain, Pressure, Paranoia (@AINTNOSYMPATHY) December 14, 2021

Rick Ross started a feud with 50 Cent after accusing him of looking at him the wrong way at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2008 before a diss track leaked.

The In Da Club rapper responded with diss track Officer Ricky (Go Head, Try Me) and shared photos that revealed Ross worked as a correctional officer.