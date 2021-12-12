Rick Ross speaks on relationship with Meek Mill amid rumored beef

In 2011, Rick Ross signed Meek Mill to his Maybach Music Group imprint. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Rick Ross broke his silence regarding his rumored feud with his artist Meek Mill.

The MMG boss in 2011 signed the Philly rapper to his label Maybach Music Group and he expressed his frustration with the label contract.

In October, Meek publicly demanded to be released from his contract over alleged financial issues.

“I haven’t get paid from music and i don’t know how much money labels make off me!!!!! i need lawyers asap!!!” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet via Rap-Up.

Meek Mill also allegedly denied Ross entry to his section in a nightclub in Miami while celebrating his birthday.

On Friday, Rick Ross released his eleventh studio album Richer Than I Ever Been.

The album has numerous guest appearances but is noticeably missing Meek Mill, who appeared on his last two albums.

Ross and Meek Mill have collaborated on several hit records and were once close friends. Meek has cryptically complained about his record label situation for the last few years but his relationship with Ross was unclear.

Labelmate Wale, who is also signed to Ross’s MMG imprint, remained silent about any in-house fighting.

Rick Ross talks about his relationship status with Meek Mill

Rick Ross had an in-depth interview with Billboard Hip Hop editor Carl Lamarre about his album and Meek Mill via HipHopDX.

When addressing his relationship with Meek, he said he wants him to succeed without specifically addressing their rumored feud.

“I feel like we both hustlers. Meek Mill posted my [album] artwork last night. That’s one thing about life, you either grow together or grow apart. And as a boss, you make that decision, because whatever it is you want to do, Ricky Rozay wants to see you do it,” Rozay said of Meek Mill, adding:

“So when I brought Meek Mill and Wale on the team, there’s a lot of people that didn’t last or were still down with me the way Meek is, so I wanna see the homie shine regardless of whatever happens.”

Ross named dropped Meek in his single Little Havana with the following lyrics “I was really throwin’ money, I really saw Meech / And I let them rapper ni**as get closer to Meek / It ain’t ’bout who made the most but let’s make a toast / ‘Cause a lot of ni**as told and kept it on the low.”

Ross was asked about the lyrics and seemingly confirmed that the two were parting ways.

“Let the homie live! I’ma go my way, you can go yours,” Ross said of the lyrics mentioning Meek, adding: “But make sure you keep winning, brother. That’s all Rozay wants to see. That’s just like a brother or sister, whatever it is, I wanna see you win. Even if you get married and move to Colorado… I wanna make sure you eatin’ good on Thanksgiving. Post your pictures on Facebook.”