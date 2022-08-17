Richard Gere and much-younger wife Alejandra Silva shine at Porcelanosa 2022 premiere

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva looked super elegant at a Spanish gala. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/S bukley

Richard Gere and his much-younger wife Alejandra Silva looked absolutely amazing as they attended the Starlite Porcelanosa charity gala in Marbella, Spain.

The 72-year-old Pretty Woman actor attended the gala on Sunday with his 39-year-old wife, Spanish publicist and political activist Alejandra.

The pair pulled out all the stops to look amazing in their elegant evening wear.

Richard proved that age is just a number as the silver fox cut a dash in a black suit jacket and trousers, white shirt, and black bow tie.

Meanwhile, Alejandra looked gorgeous in a long yellow gown that featured a white floral print. She accessorized with a gold handbag, long golden earrings, and an elegant silver bracelet.

She wore her blonde hair long and down with a side parting and showed off a flawless set of teeth with a beaming smile.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva looked a million bucks at the Spanish gala event. Pic credit: MEGA

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva joined by Antonio Banderas and Andrea Bocelli

The Starlite Porcelanosa gala took place on Sunday night and was a charitable event that brought people together in what their website described as a “celebration of solidarity.” Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli was one notable individual awarded by the organization for his charitable works.

Richard and Alejandra were also joined at the event by other celebrity guests such as Antonio Banderas and William Levy.

Alejandra is Gere’s third wife; the Hollywood veteran was previously married to Cindy Crawford for four years and to Carey Lowell for 14 years. He has one son with Lowell.

Richard and Alejandra married in 2018 and announced they were expecting their first child together a few months later. The couple has since had a second child.

According to the Express, the couple first met way back in 2014 when Richard stayed at a hotel owned by her family in Positano, Italy. The pair reportedly dated long distance before finally settling together in New York.

Alejandra runs a charity in Spain that deals with homelessness.

Alejandra Silva posted photo of husband Richard Gere and Andrea Bocelli to Instagram

Yesterday, Alejandra posted a picture to Instagram of herself and her husband with Andrea Bocelli at the charitable event.

In this pic, Richard was looking a lot more casual in a light blue shirt, white trousers, and white trainers.

Sadly, Richard doesn’t seem to be doing much in the way of acting recently, his last movie was Three Christs in 2017, and his last TV show was MotherFatherSon in 2019.

Either way, both Richard and Alejandra look very happy as they appear to live their best lives together.