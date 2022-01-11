Rebel Wilson flaunts stunning figure in teal workout wear

Australian actress Rebel Wilson has lost over 75 pounds. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media/@RebelWilson/Instagram

Aussie stunner Rebel Wilson continues her weight loss transformation while also rocking teal workout gear.

The actress started her weight loss journey in 2020, dropping over 75 pounds in the process, and the 41-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down in the new year.

“Rebel Rising 😉 #2022,” she wrote in the caption.

Wilson looked into the camera as she wore body-hugging workout gear.

She wore teal workout gear and pink trainers as she prepared for a workout in a picturesque location.

The stunning photo got a huge reaction from some of her 10.4 million Instagram followers.

Wilson’s stunning weight loss inspired several followers, while many of her celebrity friends left comments in awe.

“You are an inspiration. Also that tree is placed weirdly 😂,” one commenter wrote.

Another follower noted that the actress encouraged her to shed a lot of weight: “My inspiration! I lost 50lbs in 2021 and hope to lose 50 more this year!! 👏👏”

Pic credit:@RebelWilson/Instagram

The secret behind Wilson’s stunning weight loss

The stunning comedian spoke about what inspired her to lose weight during an episode of Time to Walk on Apple Fitness+.

During the audio episode, she was hiking and spoke about her motivation behind dropping the weight, reports Prevention.

“My goal was to get healthier and lose the bodyweight I didn’t want,” she said during the hike. “I knew deep down that I wasn’t the healthiest version of myself because of work commitments.”

She revealed the simple exercise that a doctor recommended after she visited a health retreat.

“An Austrian doctor said, ‘Rebel, the best way for you to lose unwanted body fat is by just simply walking, it doesn’t have to be high intensity or uphill…just simply walk an hour a day.’”

Rebel shed the pounds gradually rather than crash dieting or partaking in rigorous workouts.

“It just made me think: OK I should take it a bit easier on myself, and just do it gently and do it lightly. So in 2020, I lost weight but very, very gradually. Sometimes I kicked up things a notch with some workouts and went hard. But, the majority of the work for the year was just doing things like walking for an hour.”

What did Rebel Wilson eat to drop 75 pounds?

As the saying goes, you can’t outrun a bad diet; Rebel Wilson had to change how she eats.

During the first year of her weight loss journey, the actress lost more than 60 pounds. She followed a diet of vegetables, high-protein and avoided food with added sugar.

In addition, she quit emotional eating, which is usually triggered by stress.

Instead, she followed the Mayr Method — an eating plan attributed to Dr. Franz Xaver Mayr which focuses on improving gut health.