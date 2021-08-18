Rebel Wilson shares throwback pic and gives inspiring message about body image

Rebel Wilson has undergone major life changes this past year and wants to help others. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/ImagePressAgency

Rebel Wilson is taking some time to send positive vibes out to her fan base.

The hilarious star of movies such as What to Expect When You’re Expecting, The Hustle, and the Pitch Perfect trilogy, shared a body-positive message to those struggling with healthy eating and weight issues, posting a throwback pic of herself with tennis pro Novak Djokovic.

“…just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible,” wrote the star on her Instagram page.

“I didn’t think highly of myself”

She detailed her own personal journey with being overweight and falling into bad habits surrounding food after the sudden passing of her father from a heart attack, telling fans it was a “sad time” and that she wasn’t “valuing” herself the way she felt she needed to.

In the pic, Rebel can be seen grinning widely while holding a tennis racket and wearing a tight blue shirt, black pants, and a fun white visor as Novak side-hugged her.

Although the snap appeared to show Rebel in a very happy moment in time, the actress made it clear in her post that looks can be deceiving and the death of her father had spiraled her into what she called her “most unhealthiest.”

Rebel worked with celebrity trainer Joe Castano to reach her goal weight

These days, fans have seen a very different side of the comedian after she spent nearly a year focusing on her health and creating a goal of slimming down to 165 pounds, a huge change from the 233 pounds she weighed at her heaviest.

Working with professional celebrity trainer Joe Castano, Rebel set her sights on what she called her “Year of Health” in order to shed the excess weight she had carried around for years.

Touting a high-protein diet and lots of exercise, the actress worked hard on re-training her brain and body while setting reasonable goals.

While speaking with The Morning Crew with Hughesy, Ed, and Erin in January, Rebel discussed how people have been treating her differently since she lost weight, saying that she notices she’s under more attention than before.

“What’s interesting to me is how people, other people, treat you. Sometimes being bigger people didn’t necessarily look twice at you or whatever, and then now I’m in good shape, like, people offer to carry my groceries to the car and hold doors open,” she explained, adding that she wondered if that was what thinner people got to experience on a more regular basis.

Rebel’s latest film, the Netflix movie entitled Senior Year, officially wrapped recently and can be expected to be released sometime in the spring of 2022.