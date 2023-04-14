Rebel Wilson enjoys vacation time with newborn daughter

Rebel Wilson shared a rare glimpse of motherhood with an adorable snap of her newborn daughter, Royce Lillian.

The comedian announced the birth of her first child, a daughter born via surrogacy, on Instagram. Rebel shares the baby girl with her fiancee Ramona Agruma.

In the photo, the 43-year-old relaxed on a yacht in a stylish pink swimsuit and a sun hat as she held her baby girl.

The Super Fun Night star looked toned as she continues to maintain her impressive 80-pound weight loss.

Her adorable daughter wore a white sunhat with a blue pattern all over as her doting mother held her arms in the heart-warming photo.

Rebel shared the photo with her 11.3 million Instagram followers on her IG Story.

Rebel Wilson lays on a sunbed with her daughter. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

The actress recently shared a photo of her daughter’s first experience taking a dip in the ocean. “Roycie’s first ever swim in the ocean 💙,” she wrote in the caption.

Rebel Wilson promotes her app Fluid

Rebel recently released a video promoting her dating app Fluid.

In the caption of the video posted last month, she wrote, “Who’s ready for MARCH MATCHNESS! Download FLUID now on the App Store, help unlock your city and start matching soon! Can’t wait for youse to find your match!”

In another ad, the actress explained the concept behind the dating app.

“Your sexuality doesn’t need a LABEL! Who’s with me?! Download FLUID on the App Store, we’re shaking up dating in all the right ways.”

In the video, she used a label maker to print out a label for her door and cat before declaring that sexuality doesn’t need a label.

The Pitch Perfect star launched the app in February and claimed that it’s the first app that you don’t have to define your sexuality.

The actress, who publicly came out on Instagram in June 2022, is one of the co-founders of the app.

Rebel Wilson said ‘protect your melon’ with Abbott

The Australian Hollywood star starred in a promotional clip for Abbott Global.

“Nunchucks. Flamethrowers. Jet packs. Wet grass. Concussions 👏 can 👏 happen 👏 anywhere 👏 #Ad Tag a friend and help me spread the word.”

Rebel joked about her name and played with nunchucks in the ad for Abbott as she walked on a movie set.

She showed all the potential dangers in a movie set in the clever ad in which she hung off a helicopter and used a flamethrower.

The actress partnered with the company to spread concussion awareness.

Abbott is a healthcare company that creates breakthrough medical products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutrition, and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

They have numerous brands, such as Similac for infant formulas and Pedialyte, which creates products to prevent dehydration.