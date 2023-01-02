Rebel Wilson pictured at the EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/.Loredana Sangiuliano/Landmark Media

Rebel Wilson puts her incredible figure in a stylish retro swimsuit as she welcomes the new year in warm weather with her partner Ramona Agruma.

The 42-year-old declared 2020 the “year of health” as she made the new year resolution to lose weight, and the actress hasn’t slowed down one bit.

Over the last two years, Wilson has lost about 80 pounds and has opened up about her exercise routine, fertility journey, and keeping a positive mindset.

The Pitch Perfect actress looked sensational in her high-waisted pink bikini set, which she paired with a cropped matching jacket in a new years video.

The retro-style outfit featured large white buttons on the jacket and bikini bottoms. She rocked a bandeau top for a sizzling display.

She left her blonde hair loose with a side part and accessorized it with large white sunglasses.

Rebel appeared to be having fun as she clutched a large bottle of champagne and her wide-brim hat in one hand as she walked onto the boat.

“Goodbye 2022! Hello 2023! Wishing everyone a good one!” she wrote in the caption.

2022 was a big year for the Australian Hollywood star. Wilson publicly came out on Instagram in June, revealing her relationship with Agruma.

In November, she announced that she welcomed a daughter via surrogacy. She shared a photo of her baby in during the Christmas holidays.

Wilson was also busy in the film industry and starred in the Netflix hit movie, Senior Year and a British independent drama, The Almond and the Seahorse.

Rebel Wilson’s simple secret for weight loss

During an appearance on the Apple Watch program Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk, Rebel opened up about her weight loss journey.

She revealed her goal was to get healthy and lose body fat when she embarked on her ‘year of health.’

After admitting that intense sessions in the gym left her exhausted, she took up a doctor’s advice to walk frequently to keep the weight off.

“It just made me think: ‘OK I should take it a bit easier on myself, and just do it gently and do it lightly.’ So in 2020 I lost weight but very, very gradually. Sometimes I kicked up things a notch with some workouts and went hard. But, the majority of the work for the year was just doing things like walking for an hour,” she said, according to EatingWell.

The comedian’s exact diet remains a mystery after she denied using the Mayr method diet to drop the pounds.

Rebel Wilson celebrates the success of Senior Year

Wilson starred in and produced the Netflix movie Senior Year. On Instagram, she shared a clip of the film and celebrated the movie’s success as she reflected on 2022.

In the flick, she portrays Steph Conway, a 37-year-old woman who wakes a from a 20-year coma and decides to go back to high school to earn her diploma.

In May, following its release, it was the number one Netflix Global movie for two weeks and remained in the Top 10 movies for over one month.