Rebel Wilson announces Disney engagement to Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson is officially engaged to Ramona Agruma after a big reveal.

Wilson did not reveal when she proposed but shared photos of the pair at Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.

The Hollywood star shared a photo of herself and Ramona kissing in matching pink and white sweaters.

In the photo, Wilson held her fiancee’s hand toward the camera to show the diamond ring.

In the second photo, the pair are on their knees with big smiles, seemingly in reaction to the surprise proposal with several flowers and petals surrounding them.

In the post’s caption, Wilson thanked Tiffany & Co and Disney for their support in organizing the romantic moment.

“We said YES! 💗💗Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

The 42-year-old previously responded to reports in November that the pair were already engaged.

She took to her Instagram Story to deny the rumor, writing at the time, “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”

Rebel Wilson shares more photos of the marriage proposal preparation

The Senior Year star took to her Instagram Story to share more pictures of the engagement surprise event.

She shared a photo of the pair enjoying churros with a chocolate dip moments before the proposal.

Rebel and Ramona enjoy a snack before becoming engaged. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

In another snap, the Australian actress posted a photo of herself at Tiffany’s & Co days before asking for Ramona’s hand in marriage.

Rebel Wilson poses with the engagement ring. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Wilson also gave her 11.3 million Instagram followers a close-up look at the diamond ring in another Instagram Story.

Rebel Wilson shared a close-up of the stunning diamond ring. Pic credit: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson said Ramona Agruma’s family doesn’t accept their relationship

Rebel Wilson going public with Ramona has been far from easy.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, an Australian publication admitted its plan to out the actress, which forced her to make her romance public sooner than planned.

Wilson also opened up about publicly dating a non-celebrity and how it has affected her partner.

In a podcast appearance, Wilson said Ramona’s family does not accept their same-sex relationship.

Wilson said her fiancee’s family hasn’t been receptive to the relationship.

“My whole family has just been amazing; Ramona’s family hasn’t been as accepting,” she recently said on the Life Uncut podcast.

“And so in many respects, it has been a lot harder on her to have to make the news public.”

Wilson told the podcast hosts that the relationship is more difficult for Agruma because she is not a public figure. The comedian added that she hoped her fiancee’s family change their attitudes and called the ordeal “sad.”