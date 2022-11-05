Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are reportedly engaged

Rebel Wilson pictured at the EE BAFTA British Academy Film Awards in London. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Loredana Sangiuliano/Landmark Media

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are engaged less than one year after they started dating.

In June, Rebel was forced to come out after an Australian newspaper messaged her intending to report about the relationship.

Rebel described her new love as her “Disney Princess” in an Instagram post announcing the budding romance with the entrepreneur.

The couple has been dating for about seven months. The actress revealed she was in a relationship in May but did not give a name.

The Pitch Perfect actress has been in a whirlwind romance with Ramona, with the pair documenting their European vacation over the summer.

Rebel previously dated her co-star Matt Lucas and, more recently with businessman Jacob Busch before they reportedly split last year in February.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are reported to be ‘wildly happy’ about their engagement

Rebel and Ramona are yet to publicly confirm their engagement but sources tell US Weekly that the couple is “wildly happy” about the next step in their relationship.

Page Six reports that they got engaged at George Clooney’s Casamigos Halloween party.

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged,” an insider to the outlet.

They’re both reportedly wearing diamond engagement rings, although it is not clear who proposed.

In an interview with PEOPLE in June, Rebel opened up about how she is treating her new relationship differently than in the past.

Rebel revealed that a mutual friend played matchmaker. Of the origins of their romance, she said, “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense—very romantic.”

She continued, “I think going through the process of finding more self-worth, I think that what you want in a partner is elevated, and so it’s great to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a healthy relationship. There were times—I’m not saying with all my exes, they’re great—but there were some times that I was probably putting up with that I shouldn’t have. So, it feels different to be in a really healthy relationship.”

How Rebel Wilson lost weight and kept it off

Since 2020, Rebel has lost about 80 pounds.

Rebel denied using the Mayr method diet to shed pounds but has not revealed her diet. She now maintains her weight loss by walking several times a week after previously relying on intense gym workouts.

In her episode of the Apple Fitness series Time to Walk, she revealed that a doctor told her the best way to lose unwanted body fat was by walking, leading to a slow but gradual loss in weight.