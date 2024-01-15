Rebel Wilson admits 30-lb weight gain was caused by stress: ‘It makes me feel bad about myself’

Rebel Wilson dropped a whopping 80 pounds in 2020.

She declared it her “year of health” and the Pitch Perfect star focused on eating better and exercising to not just slim down but to feel better.

Following her impressive “year of health,” Rebel made other major changes in her life.

In 2022, she came out, announcing her budding relationship with her now-fiancee, Ramona Agruma.

Rebel went on to welcome her first child, a girl she named Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, in 2023.

That was a surprise to fans as Rebel never announced that she was expecting and quietly planned her entry into parenthood with the help of a surrogate.

Rebel Wilson opens up about recent weight gain

With a serious relationship, a new child, and several new projects in the works, it’s safe to say that Rebel Wilson has been incredibly busy, and with so much going on, it’s understandable that her health hasn’t been the main focus as it was just a few years ago.

The Senior Year star has packed on a few pounds, and it has clearly been bothering her.

At least bothering her enough to address the weight gain and to look for support among her fans.

On Monday, Rebel took to Instagram to share a video and a photo of herself enjoying a hot tub aboard a boat and to confess to her recent weight challenges.

In the caption, she wrote, “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Get ready to see a lot more Rebel Wilson on your screen

The past couple of years have been rather quiet for Rebel Wilson in terms of film work, with just two movies released in 2022, The Almond and the Seahorse and Senior Year.

The two years prior, 2020 and 2021, saw nothing from the Australian movie star.

But that’s all about to change because Rebel really has been keeping busy. She currently has five projects in the works with Verona, where Rebel plays Lady Capulet, set to hit theaters on March 31.

She has a leading role in Bride Hard, directed by Simon West, also due in 2024.

She also currently has The Deb in production with K-Pop: Lost in America and Rocking the Boat in pre-production.