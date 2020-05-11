Rapper Nick Blixky shot dead in Brooklyn, NYC, at 21-years-old

Nick Blixky, 21, has died following a shooting in New York City.

The rapper, whose real name is Nickalus Thompson, was found on Sunday evening on a Brooklyn street with gunshot wounds to his torso.

The NYPD released a statement, saying: “On Sunday, May 10, 2020, at approximately 2126 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male shot.”

The statement added: “Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious and unresponsive 21-year-old male, with gunshot wounds to his torso and buttocks.”

“EMS also responded to the scene and transported the individual to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, where he was pronounced deceased.”

They concluded the statement by saying that no arrests have been made and no motive for the killing has been discovered.

Nick Blixky had just announced the upcoming release of a tape

The rapper posted on Instagram a couple of hours before his death, announcing the upcoming release of his first mixtape, Different Timin, for June 3.

He shared a pic of the tape’s artwork and wrote: “I’m dropping my first Tape ever” LOCK IN THE DATE… ‘DIFFERENT TIMIN’ ( COMMENT A 🖤 IF YOU READYYYY ).

Footage posted to YouTube allegedly shows the aftermath of the shooting.

It shows two police cars stopped in the middle of an intersection with what seems to be a body in the middle of the road. Two officers appear to walk around the body with flashlights.

A man called Nasir Fisher, who identifies as Blixky’s brother, wrote on Facebook, “my heart is broken” and “rest in peace, my brother.”

He has also responded to the rumor spreading online claiming that Blixky was shot by the police. He wrote: “Police didn’t kill my brother… let him rest in peace.”

Tributes came in for rapper Nicky Blixky

Tributes have already started flooding in via social media platforms.

@knucleheadtv_ posted a video to Instagram of the Brooklyn rapper with the touching tribute: “Despite Never Getting To Work With Homie He Was Always Genuine And Showed Love. RIP To Brooklyn Rapper Nick Blixky.”

@hiphoprampage wrote: “It’s [sic] saddens me to report Rapper Nick Blixky was discovered fatally shot on Brooklyn street Sunday night” and “My condolences go out to his friends and family.”

Many just posted a simple “RIP” message online for the 21-year-old rapper.

RIP Nick Blixky — TRAP GOD 💫 (@ImAlmostRich) May 11, 2020

Damnnnn rip nick blixky💙 — 𝐌𝐈𝐑𝐀 (@msbellemira) May 11, 2020

“Gone too soon,” said another Twitter user.

Rip NickBlixky gone to soon🙏🏽🕊🌀 — MaloBlitz💫🦋 (@MaloBlitz) May 11, 2020

Blixky started his career with his crew, the Blixky Crew, and is best known for his singles Drive The Boat, Change Gears, and Tactical.

This news comes just a week after New York rapper Kiing Shooter died of what was reported to be a case of COVID-19. 51-year-old rap legend Stezo also died at the end of April.

May he rest in peace.