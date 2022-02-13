Rapper Kodak Black among four shooting victims outside Justin Bieber afterparty in West Hollywood

Kodak Black recently released Billboard top five hit Super Gremlin. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia

Kodak Black was among four people shot on Saturday outside a restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

The 24-year-old rap superstar exited the restaurant after attending an event hosted by Justin Bieber. An unidentified assailant reportedly attacked someone in the rapper’s crew, prompting a reaction.

According to TMZ, Kodak joined the altercation to help his friend, allegedly swinging punches.

The publication says that this was when a gunman opened fire, noting it’s unclear if it was the same person who initiated the assault.

Kodak Black shot in the leg, in stable condition

The Florida rapper was shot in the leg, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Three others were also shot, with two of the victims reportedly transported to a hospital while the other two traveled there themselves. According to a statement by the LAPD, all victims are in stable condition and no arrests have been made.

LAPD News: Early Morning Shooting Leaves Four Injured (NR22039dm) pic.twitter.com/tx14bdnriH — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 12, 2022

A video obtained by TMZ shows the altercation involving the Super Gremlin rapper before people scramble after the gunfire.

Kodak Black Shot in the Leg at Justin Bieber After-Party Amid Super Bowl | TMZ

A photo, published by DJ Akademiks, also emerged of a masked man holding a gun.

Bieber performed in West Hollywood at the Pacific Design Center and had an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy.

The guest list included superstars such as Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and several others.

Kodak Black was reportedly enjoying the company of fellow rappers Gunna and Lil Baby outside the event when the incident took place.

Footage shows the rappers posing for photographs with fans before the fight broke out.

Kodak Black & Gunna was vibing before Kodak got in a brawl & then shots were fired 😳 pic.twitter.com/hTCJt2yIzs — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) February 12, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals meet at SoFi Stadium for SuperBowl Sunday, so there have been several parties and performances being held in LA as musicians stand to cash in during the big weekend.

Kodak Black recently celebrated one year of freedom after Trump pardon

Former President Trump commuted Kodak’s sentence on a federal gun charge last January as one of his final acts in office.

In a statement, The White House cited the rapper’s charitable contributions and his effort to help the underprivileged in helping Trump make the decision to pardon him, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

“Yesterday was a real special day,” he said in a video posted to celebrate the anniversary while donning a MAGA hat. “Since I was 14, out these same projects right here, I won’t never able to catch a whole year on the streets.

“So, yesterday I was celebrating a year of freedom. Steady in and out of juvie, detention center, programs, county jail, prison, s**t like that. I see everybody doing 10-year challenge and s**t like that. So, it’s a big accomplishment for me. For my milestones, so I can get to my real goals and all that s**t.”

Kodak released his third album, Bill Israel, while incarcerated in prison.