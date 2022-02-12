Four injured in shooting at Justin Bieber’s afterparty in West Hollywood

Four injuries were reported after a shooting at Justin Bieber’s afterparty in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson



Four people were injured at an afterparty for Justin Bieber in the early hours on Saturday. The shooting occurred at the Hollywood hotspot, The Nice Guy.

Guests were enjoying an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s invite-only, pre-Super Bowl concert.

Sources say an argument broke out in the early morning hours. Videos show a street argument escalating and multiple shots fired; three people were shot, and one more was injured.

All parties are in the hospital and listed in stable condition.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., rappers Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were captured on video conversing outside of The Nice Guy. The conversations took a turn, and Kodak Black swung his fists at someone. Shortly after, gunshots rang out.

The afterparty was a continuation of Justin Bieber’s concert. The pop star performed earlier in West Hollywood at the Pacific Design Center. The event was star-studded, with attendees including Drake, Tobey Maguire, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian.

Photos of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber arriving at The Nice Guy show that the couple was in good spirits. Hailey Bieber wore a skintight, black, sheer dress, and Justin wore a black skull cap, white undershirt, and black shades.

Law enforcement agents reported ten shots fired and three people hit by gunfire. A fourth person reported injuries in the melee.

Los Angeles is currently buzzing because the Super Bowl is on Sunday, with several parties and performances happening this weekend. Super Bowl LVI will feature the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Earlier in the night, Justin Bieber performed a pre-Super Bowl concert at The Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The performance was part of The h.wood Group’s Homecoming Weekend, which also featured a performance from DJ Marshmello.

Approximately 1,500 guests got to enjoy the pop star’s 45-minute-long set.

Bieber performed newer hits like Peaches, Somebody, Hold On, and Ghost.

Justin performed one of his older hits, What Do You Mean, and the crowd went wild.

A few notable members of the invite-only crowd included Jeff Bezos, his girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, and Hamilton actor Anthony Ramos.

This event marked the first of Bieber’s live performances, as he plans to embark on the rescheduled Justice World Tour.

Super Bowl LVI occurs on Sunday, Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.