Rachel McAdams proudly shows off armpit hair

She played a mean girl, but now, actress Rachel McAdams is playing the part of a liberated girl.

Rachel has returned to the public eye with a new film, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

The actress has been doing appearances and shoots, like her recent Bustle shoot, to promote her movie.

In the Bustle shoot, Rachel was a vision while wearing designer ensembles.

However, it was hard to miss that Rachel sported armpit hair.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This wasn’t Rachel’s first unconventional shoot.

Rachel appeared in Girls. Girls. Girls magazine in 2017, with a breast pump attached to her chest. The shoot was quite monumental, with the actress continuing to break the mold and removing the shame of breastfeeding.

Rachel McAdams defies modern conventions

By using her extensive platform as an influential public figure to encourage others to embrace their natural selves, Rachel continues to redefine modern beauty standards.

In the interview, Rachel helped normalize the idea that one’s decision to remove or grow body hair is emotional and should not be dictated by societal pressures.

Rachel told Bustle, “I love that juxtaposition of beauty, glam, fantasy, and then truth.”

Indeed, Rachel’s Bustle shoot was a combination of many desirable characteristics.

The mother of two told the publication, “With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world.”

Rachel’s bold move was part of a bigger trend of celebrities embracing their body hair.

Some famous faces have gone public with their grooming choices in support of dismantling conventional beauty norms.

Examples of this self-love include former Disney stars like Miley Cyrus and Bella Thorne.

By using her extensive platform as an influential public figure to encourage others to embrace their natural selves, Rachel continues to redefine modern beauty standards.

The Notebook actress is no stranger to advocating for women’s rights both on and off-screen. Her dedication to diverse roles in films has showcased powerful, resilient female characters throughout her career.

Rachel McAdams stars in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Rachel’s new movie, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret arrives in theaters on April 28.

The film is an adaptation of the Judy Blume-penned novel of the same name. In the movie, Rachel stars as Margaret’s mother, Barbara Simon. The coming-of-age film was a dream come true for Rachel, who admired the book.

Even the veteran actress had some nerves about portraying the suburban mother.

She expressed those nerves in the Bustle interview, revealing, “I was worried some days. ‘Is this too much? Is this distracting?’ I hated thinking about that. Why do I even care? But it’s hard not to!”

Luckily for fans, Rachel persevered and completed the movie, which comes out next week.