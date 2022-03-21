Hallmark’s Jonathan Bennett marries partner Jaymes Vaughan

Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett tied the knot last weekend in Mexico. The couple became engaged in 2020. Pic credit: @ImageCollect.com/Admedia

The star of Hallmark Channel’s The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2 is a married man.

Actor Jonathan Bennett married his long-time partner Jaymes Vaughan on Saturday, March 20, in Mexico. The couple became engaged in November 2020.

The actor shared a photo with the caption “Mr and Mr Bennett Vaughan.”

Fellow Hallmark stars congratulated him in the comments section. Sharon Lawrence, who played Bennett’s mother in The Christmas House movies, wrote, “Soooo happy for you and @jaymesv! The love you share warms us all.”

The wedding took place at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel, according to People magazine. There were 104 guests in attendance, and the grooms exchanged diamond rings from Kay Jewelers. The couple chose white flower arrangements as a tribute to Vaughan’s mother.

“White flowers were her favorite,” Vaughan told People.

From Mean Girls to Hallmark Channel

Bennett shot to stardom after starring in the 2004 movie Mean Girls opposite Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and fellow Hallmark veteran Lacey Chabert.

In 2020, he accepted a role in the Hallmark Channel movie The Christmas House, not knowing at the time that he would be part of a same-sex storyline.

“I asked my agent what girl was gonna play my love interest – who was it gonna be,” he told USA Today in a 2020 interview. “They responded, ‘Jake’…and my jaw hit the floor.”

The movie was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award. Props and an autographed copy of the script were added to the National Museum of American History archives, which is part of the Smithsonian Institute.

The movie’s sequel premiered in 2021. The Christmas House 2 has also been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award.

Sharon Lawrence congratulates Bennett on Instagram. The two starred in Hallmark Channel’s The Christmas House and The Christmas House 2. Pic credit: @sharonelawrence/Instagram

Bennett and Vaughan

The couple met when Vaughan interviewed Bennett for Celebrity Page. In an interview with The Knot, Bennett said it was love at first sight.

“I thought he was the most beautiful man I’d ever seen,” he said. “I ran to the bathroom to fix my hair. I came out of the bathroom, and his producer Jade was standing in front of me. I asked her this exact question: ‘Am I about to meet my future husband?’ And she said, ‘I think so.’”