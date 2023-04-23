Rachel McAdams opens up about motherhood ahead of new Judy Blume film

Rachel McAdams seemingly enjoys being a mother of two and recently revealed some of her favorite activities to do with them and how being a mother has changed her.

The Mean Girls actress is mom to two children that she shares with her longtime partner Jamie Linden.

Together, the couple is parents to their son, 5, and their daughter, who was born in the latter half of 2020.

And while she’s busy parenting her own children in real life, Rachel is also set to be the on-screen parent of a well-known teenager who stole the hearts of many millennials.

Rachel is part of the upcoming film adaptation of Judy Blume’s famous YA novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As it turns out, Rachel’s own journey through motherhood helped her connect with her on-screen character.

Rachel McAdams reveals how motherhood has changed her life and influenced her upcoming role

Though Rachel continues to be fiercely private about her personal life outside of Hollywood, the starlet did open up with Bustle about her upcoming film and the role her own journey played in bringing her character to life.

For those who aren’t familiar with Judy Blume’s masterpiece, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret tells the story of a pre-pubescent girl who navigates the onset of puberty.

Arguably the most popular (and possibly relatable) storyline within the book is Margaret’s deeply held desire to grow breasts.

As for Rachel, she signed on to play Margaret’s mom, Barb, the role came just five months after she had given birth, and it greatly impacted how she approached the role.

“I felt like a milking machine,” Rachel admitted to the outlet before noting that she was required to go braless for the film. “… I’m playing a kind of wild child, hippie artist mom [who] doesn’t wear a bra throughout the whole film.”

Despite the speed bumps, Rachel’s life away from the spotlight is one she takes great pride in. In addition to being a mother of two, Rachel and Jamie are also pet parents to two dogs. And together, the family spends time bonding and engaging in some great activities.

“All my bikes have baby seats,” Rachel states.

Rachel McAdams talks about aging gracefully and feeling ’empowered’ by controlling her career

In the same interview, Rachel shared her thoughts on aging and her stance on having cosmetic work done on your body and face.

For the photoshoot that would accompany her Bustle interview, Rachel requested that the editing team keep the photoshopping to a minimum.

“With this shoot, I’m wearing latex underwear. But I’ve had two children. This is my body, and I think that’s so important to reflect back out to the world,” she told the interviewer. “It’s OK to look your best and work at it and be healthy, but that’s different for everyone.”

Her openness to being photographed and releasing the images with minimal retouching is easily one of the reasons many find Rachel to be so relatable.

And despite the lack of editing, the Hollywood starlet was absolutely gorgeous in the article’s shots.