Queen Elizabeth moved out of Buckingham Palace following COVID-19 battle — Here’s where she lives now

The Queen has permanently moved out of Buckingham Palace, according to a new report.

Earlier this month, the British head of state returned to her royal duties a little over a week after contracting COVID-19.

As previously mentioned on Monster and Critics, the 95-year-old spent time with Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children following her recovery from the virus.

On Monday, she held her first in-person meeting since recovering from COVID and was photographed welcoming Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth II won’t return to Buckingham Palace

The monarch has been living in Windsor Castle since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. However, there was no indication that the move was permanent at the time.

Rather than return to Buckingham Palace, she will remain at Windsor, about 20 miles outside of London.

While Queen Elizabeth has numerous homes, Buckingham Palace was her primary residency for the majority of her reign.

“Windsor is the place she loves. She has her memories with Prince Philip there, she has her ponies there and family nearby. It makes sense,” a royal author told The Sunday Times.

Buckingham Palace is undergoing a renovation which is estimated to cost $500 million, and the Queen remained at the residence during the restoration, which began around 2017.

There are plans to complete the renovation at the iconic palace by 2027, according to British Heritage.

Buckingham Palace is the administrative headquarters for Elizabeth II. It is used for official events held by the British head of state, such as the upcoming Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.

According to the royal family website, the palace has 775 rooms, including: “19 State rooms, 52 Royal and guest bedrooms, 188 staff bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 bathrooms.”

Windsor Castle previously served as the Queen’s holiday home

Windsor Castle is the largest occupied castle globally, and the Queen previously used the palace as a weekend residence.

In addition, she traditionally stayed at Windsor during March and April, known as Easter Court, where she continues to take official duties and welcomes guests, such as state officials.

Windsor Castle is also a tourist attraction. Sections of the large castle are open to the public, such as the State Apartments, Queen Mary’s famous dolls’ house, St George’s Chapel, and the Albert Memorial Chapel.

Changing the Guard ceremonies takes place regularly at Windsor, as with Buckingham Palace.