Queen Elizabeth returns to work after battle with COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Queen Elizabeth II is returning to work after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news, ending concern about the 95-year-old monarch’s wellbeing.

Queen Elizabeth first tested positive for the virus last Sunday, with the palace describing her symptoms as mild.

However, absent of health updates following her diagnosis, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was subject to a viral death hoax.

Queen Elizabeth well enough to hold virtual meetings

The palace revealed that the monarch was feeling well enough to resume virtual engagements and other royal duties.

On Tuesday, the Queen held two virtual meetings with foreign ambassadors at her home – a little over a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Last week, the Queen canceled her planned virtual engagements but continued light duties, such as writing letters.

Queen received His Excellency Mr. Carles Jordana Madero, an ambassador from Andorra who presented the Letters of Recall of his predecessor and his Letters of Credence as Principality of Andorra ambassador to the Court of St. James’s.

The monarch also received His Excellency Mr. Kedella Younous Hamidi, Ambassador from Chad, who presented his Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Chad to the Court of St. James’s.

The Queen was photographed on the video call from Windsor Castle.

The Queen is wearing a bright green dress and a pearl necklace in the image.

The Queen’s COVID-19 status is still unclear

It is unclear whether Elizabeth II is free of the virus following her routine to duty.

While the palace has not confirmed whether she is COVID-free, she met Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Therefore, it is highly likely that she has made a full recovery from the virus.

The Queen is believed to be fully vaccinated; however, Buckingham Palace has only confirmed one dose.

Her COVID-19 diagnosis came after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, tested positive for coronavirus.

The monarch received Charles on February 8th — two days before she got the virus. Charles, however, has received two doses of the vaccine and a booster.

The Queen is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with an official ceremony in June, which will commemorate 70 years as the head of state.

It has been trying times for the British head of state, dealing with several royal family scandals.

She recently stripped her son Prince Andrew of his military titles following his sexual assault allegations.

In addition, she lost her husband of 74 years, Prince Phillip, last year in June and the 2020 departure of her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.