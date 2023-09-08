Queen Elizabeth died one year ago — Here’s what has changed since her death

It’s been one year since Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96, ending her 70-year reign in the British monarchy.

On May 6, 2023, King Charles had his coronation ceremony even though he took over the throne the moment Queen Elizabeth died.

In the past year, several things have changed as the power was shifted, including a rebrand.

UK institutions swapped out Queen Elizabeth’s face for King Charles on products and currency.

According to Time magazine, discussions about the future of the monarchy have been on the rise since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Royal family has had some shifts since the Queen’s death, and one constant with Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

How’s the Royal family doing one year after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

When King Charles had his coronation, his wife Camilla took on the role of Queen Consort. Considering the history between King Charles, Queen Consort Camila, and Princess Diana, this was a first for the monarchy.

The new King and Queen inherited a large portfolio when King Charles ascended the throne. Prince William and Kate Middleton also took on bigger roles and inheritance due to rules of succession.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain estranged from the Royal family. Their six-part Netflix docuseries didn’t paint the Royal family in the best light, nor did Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Aside from the family drama, King Charles has gotten praise for how he did during his first year in power.

Royal experts reflect on the first year of King Charles’ reign

Speaking to CNN, a few Royal experts looked back at King Charles’ first year ruling the monarchy.

“The hallmark of his first year, perhaps to the surprise of some, is stability and continuity,” said Vernon Bogdanor, leading UK constitutional expert and historian.

Vernon also thinks King Charles is a modern-day King and is more aware of the changing times than Queen Elizabeth.

“For many people, there was just a concern about having the new monarch because it was a new experience for practically the whole country. The surprise is that not that much radical has happened,” Craig Prescott, a constitutional law expert and lecturer at Royal Holloway, University of London, shared with the outlet.

Craig revealed a recent poll in the UK showed that a majority of people feel that King Charles has been doing a good job in his first year in power.

Queen Elizabeth died one year ago today. Although many have faith in King Charles, Craig also reiterated discussions about the monarchy are on the rise.