Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘near-catastrophic’ paparazzi chase reminiscent of Princess Diana in Paris

History nearly repeated itself 26 years later in a terrifying way for Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle.

The two were relentlessly pursued by paparazzi following Meghan being awarded the Ms. Foundation’s Woman of Vision Award.

Fortunately, New York City police revealed that there were no injuries, collisions, or arrests that arrived from the paparazzi chase.

The case is strikingly similar to that of Princess Diana’s when her car was being chased by photographers and paparazzi, ending in the fatal car accident that took her life.

According to a statement released from Harry and Meghan’s office, the traffic chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” They called the incident “near catastrophic.”

The pursuit allegedly lasted two hours before they were able to move into a taxi cab and successfully leave, according to an anonymous police officer involved.

Prince Harry still having issues with his security detail

The timing of this incident couldn’t have been more coincidental, as the very same day, Harry had a lawyer in London argue that he should be able to challenge the decision that denies him the ability to pay for his own police protection.

Their security detail was taken away without their knowledge, resulting in a more strained relationship within the royal family and the ongoing lawsuit that argues that Harry should be able to pay for private security while in the United Kingdom.

This case has been ongoing ever since Harry was stripped of his royal protections while in the UK. Of course, this makes it more difficult for him, Meghan, and their children to visit, considering the backlash they frequently get while out in public.

While some say this is just an “excuse” for him not to visit his family, this doesn’t appear to be the case, as Harry does visit his family when he can, though it is generally without his wife and children.

This recent incident not only brings to light just how important a security detail is but also instills Harry’s disdain for the media.

Prince Harry blames media for Princess Diana’s death

Although Harry was very young when his mother, Princess Diana, passed away, he still feels that the media played a large role in her untimely passing.

We can’t say he’s entirely incorrect based on the circumstances of her death, plus Harry holds an extra grudge now that he and Meghan have been hounded by the media for years.

Harry reportedly still feels close to his mother’s spirit despite his estrangement from the rest of the royal family.

In fact, the way his mother was treated is allegedly part of the reason Harry was so willing to step away from his royal duties, and Meghan just gave him the final push he needed to break away from the family.