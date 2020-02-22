Quaden Bayles: Australian boy offered free MMA lessons to ‘bully-proof’ him

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Quaden Bayles has been offered free mixed martial arts training by a leading MMA organization in Singapore. The offer comes after his mother uploaded a video on Facebook that showed him sobbing because he was bullied by a schoolmate.

Quaden has since been receiving a huge outpouring of support.

Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of a mixed martial arts organization called ONE Championship, has offered to “bully-proof” Bayles through free self-defense training.

Bayles and his mom have reportedly accepted the offer of an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore to learn martial arts.

Video of Quaden Bayles sobbing sparked a massive positive response

Bayles was distraught after he was mocked and bullied by schoolmates because of his dwarfism. He was born with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia.

Achondroplasia is described as a form of short-limbed dwarfism and people with the condition grow up into adults only a few inches over 4 feet tall.

The heartbreaking footage of Bayles sobbing was streamed on Facebook Live on Tuesday by his mother, Yarraka. The video has been viewed more than 25 million times. It shows nine-year-old Bayles sobbing inconsolably and saying to his mother that he wanted to kill himself.

This is the impacts of bullying! I seriously don’t know what else to do! 😭 Posted by Yarraka Bayles on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Thousands of people from all over the world who saw the video were deeply touched by the little boy’s distress. And many, including celebs, sportspeople, and other public figures, reached out to him and his mother to show support.

Can Not bring myself to watch the Quayden Bayles video. How can people be so cruel.

Bullying needs to be addressed in all school children from a young age, attack the culture. My heart breaks for that little man.#YouGotAFriendInMe — Caoimhghín Brady (@CaoimhGaga) February 21, 2020

Honestly broke my heart watching the video, on the news, of Quayden Bayles crying after being bullied at school. It’s incomprehensible how a nine year old could be so distressed due to bullying. It’s nice to be nice ❤️ — Miss B (@christylouise9) February 21, 2020

Many celebrities, including comedian Brad Williams and Australian actor Hugh Jackson, rallied around the little boy.

ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong contacted Quaden

Among people who reached out to Bayles and his mom was Chatri Sityodtong, the founder and CEO of the mixed martial arts organization called ONE Championship.

Sityodtong took to Twitter yesterday to post a video in which he offered Quaden free MMA lessons. He invited Quaden to train at a martial arts school for children in Singapore.

ONE is among the leading MMA promotion organizations in the world, and it is based in Singapore.

TMZ is reporting that Quaden’s family accepted the offer.

Sityodtong confirmed that he spoke on the phone with Yarraka and that she accepted to travel to Singapore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so that Quaden can learn martial arts.

He added that he planned to FaceTime with Quaden and that the training was intended to “bully-proof” him.

“Let us all take the opportunity to show little Quaden how much the world cares.”

People have been expressing their delight about Sityodtong’s offer on social media.

We need this guy on the case.. pic.twitter.com/IP38eUoHIO — Ben (@bennn222) February 21, 2020

Comedian Brad Williams raised more than $400,000 on GoFundMe

Monsters & Critics reported that comedian Brad Williams set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to send Quaden and Yarraka to Disneyland in California. The Go Fund Me Campaign has raised more than $400,000 as of writing.

Over $100,000! This is the best of humanity. I promise every penny donated will be put to good use. It will go to help Quaden and to make sure no child goes through what he went through. YOU ALL ARE AMAZING! pic.twitter.com/BdQxK19Swx — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) February 21, 2020

Yarraka announced on Thursday night that Quaden was “feeling the love” that people were sending in from all over the world. She said she was planning to meet people who will join her to fight against bullying.