Priyanka Chopra shares pic of bruised and bloody face leaving fans concerned

Priyanka Chopra scared fans after posting a picture of herself with cuts and bruises. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Priyanka Chopra shared a concerning picture on social media on Wednesday, leaving her followers a little startled at first.

Priyanka took a selfie, staring at the camera with a serious look on her face, covered in bruises, cuts, and blood.

Her eyes looked watery, and it looked like she either had been assaulted, got in a fight, or got into an accident.

Priyanka Chopra scared her fans with recent post

The cuts and bruises that Priyanka had in the photo turned out to simply be makeup for her new show Citadel, which will appear on Amazon Prime.

She captioned the image with a joke, writing, “Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife.”

The series is a spy thriller starring Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci; Richard and Priyanka were spotted filming scenes for the show in London in December.

While some of her followers saw the funny side, others let her know they were worried at first, with one writing, “Omg for a sec I thought you got hurt,” with a frowning face emoji, which received over 400 likes.

Another follower wrote, “What happened are you ok,” and received 82 likes.

Priyanka Chopra revealed where she thinks she’ll be in 5 years

In an interview with Deadline, the Baywatch actress reflected on where she thinks she’ll be in 5 years, telling the publication she actually prefers to focus on the present moment.

She said, “What I’ve started doing, which has really helped me honestly, is focusing on the now more than I ever have.”

Not only is Priyanka a hugely successful actress but she just became a working mom.

Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas recently brought daughter home from NICU

Just 10 days ago, Priyanka posted a picture of herself with her husband Nick Jonas and their newborn baby daughter Malti Marie, who was born via surrogate and spent over 100 days in the NICU after being born prematurely.

Priyanka held her daughter close to her heart with her eyes closed, while husband Nick sat next to her, holding his daughter’s hand.

In her caption, Priyanka reflected on the “rollercoaster” they had been on the last few months, and revealed their daughter was finally home.

She wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

On Monday, Nick made an appearance on The Today Show, and reflected on his own journey to fatherhood.

He told host Hoda Kotb, “She’s a gift and we’re just so blessed.”